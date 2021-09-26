Sharjah gears up to host 48th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

Sharjah is gearing up to host the 48th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), the largest event of its kind on the agenda of specialised trade fairs in the UAE and the region.

The event, which is organised by the Expo Center Sharjah from October 5-9 with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will see the participation of hundreds of world-leading companies of the watch and jewelry design and manufacturing, along with the participation of local companies and Emirati designers.

Extended on an area of 30,000sqm, the exhibition is expected to showcase state-of-the-art products of jewellery, gemstones, pearls, and watches inspired by contemporary trends, traditions and different cultures around the world with the highest levels of technology, creativity and excellence. The show also provides an invaluable opportunity for visitors to win a BMW x2, in addition to daily raffle draws on gold and diamond prizes.

"The WJMES is considered one of the largest international economic events hosted by Sharjah and enjoys a prominent position among a large segment of businessmen, investors, traders, experts, and workers in the field of manufacture and design of watches and jewelry locally and regionally," said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

He noted that Expo Centre Sharjah was keen to be in direct contact with local and international exhibitors and jewellery designers, who expressed their eagerness to participate in the exhibition, as it provides to them a perfect opportunity to forge partnerships and showcase their latest products before the visitors who are looking to grab the top deals and unique products.

Al Midfa underlined that Expo Centre Sharjah acquired an outstanding reputation upon resuming exhibitions and events, thanks to its firm commitment to implementing the utmost precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone.

The show will open its doors to visitors, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm; on Thursday from 12 pm to 11 pm; and on Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm.

