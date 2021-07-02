Samsung among winners of Dubai Economy's business excellence awards

Customer service division honoured for maintaining highest standards

Dubai Economy has honoured Samsung Gulf Electronics with the Dubai Quality Global Award at the annual Business Excellence Awards that recognised the brand for maintaining the highest professional standards in organisational practices and performance.

Samsung was announced the category winner in the 2020 cycle of the Business Excellence Awards having exceeded the criteria in business practices, customer services and performance. The awards are under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Multinationals have a major role in the excellence journey in Dubai as the city has grown in prominence as global business hub and investment destination. The Dubai Quality Global Award reflects a recognition of the importance of multinational enterprise to Dubai and a resolve to ensure that all businesses and organisations in the emirate benchmark and share practices in providing the best services to their customers and the community," Sami Al Qamzi, director-general of Dubai Economy, said in a statement.

“Being recognised with the Dubai Quality Global Award is a distinct honour... looking ahead, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence in terms of services and performance, introducing world-class products that strengthen the UAE’s status as a technology and innovation hub,” said Seong Hyun Lee, president of Samsung Gulf Electronics.

The awards assess brands accordingly to the European Foundation for Quality Management, where the level of excellence is classified according to a star system ranging from three to seven; Samsung’s customer service division received six stars.

The Business Excellence Awards is a mainstay amongst the initiatives Dubai Economy has launched to promote quality and excellence as a catalyst for further growth and development throughout the business landscape.

