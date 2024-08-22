Rise in gold prices unlikely to harm long-term jewellery demand

Drummers at the launch of Tanishq's Onam collection. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 9:53 PM

The recent spike in gold prices is unlikely to hurt jewellery demand in the long-term, a senior official said.

“Prices will go up or down as per the market demand. However, the beauty of gold lies in jewellery — and will remain constant irrespective of the direction that the gold prices take. It might be a temporary dip, but the confidence in the metal remains. People will continue to buy,” said Aditya Singh - Head, Jewelry International Business, Titan.

Tanishq on Wednesday unveiled its Onam collection in Dubai, which features jewellery pieces inspired by the harvest festival in the southern state of Kerala, set to take place next month.

“There are these occasions, and people have different reasons to celebrate. You. You might belong to a certain community, you might belong to a certain age band. You will have your own reasons of what you want to celebrate. And then, therefore those occasions become the reasons of purchase,” Singh said.

Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, Interbational Business, Titan