Revealed: The best companies to work for in UAE
Great Place to Work, a global consultancy firm, has released its list of the best companies to work in the UAE for 2021. (Want to work in the UAE? See vacancies here)
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
Retailer THE One jumped from fourth to the first position in the latest ranking, emerging as the best company for employees' well-being.
Among the other companies that featured in the list of best companies to work with include second-ranked logistics company DHL, followed by Chalhoub Group, Five Hotels, Hilton hotels, Dubai Police Academy, Century Financial, Splash, and Aldar Properties.
The companies were recognised for their outstanding workplace culture and well-being of employees.
Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director (MD) for the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait for Great Place to Work, Middle East, said top employers “stood by their employees and provided them with the needed mental, physical and financial support”.
Bal Krishen, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Century Financial, said, “We’re delighted to be ranked as the seventh-best workplace in the UAE and be the only company ranked in the financial services industry. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do. We thrive together and achieve individual and organisational goals.”
The following is the list of UAE's best companies to work with:
> THE One
> DHL
> Chalhoub Group
> Five Hotels
> Hilton hotels
> Dubai Police
> Century Financial
> Splash
> Dubai Police Academy
> Aldar Properties
> Cisco
> Sara Group
> Bacardi
> Leminar Group
> General Mills
> Yum! Brands
> Babyshop
> MSC Pharmaceuticals
> International Beverage and Filling Industries
> Homebox
> Pizza Express
> AbbVie Pharmaceuticals
> Emax
> Max
> Glander Bunkering
> Shoexpress
> Shoemart
> Apparel Group
> Westford University College
> Al Dabbagh Group
> Homecentre
> SAS UAE
> Global Food Industries
> LGT Middle East
> Lifestyle
> Centrepoint
> Amgen
> Zee TV
> Grohe
> Shoemart International
> Shift Electronics
> Teleperformance UAE
> Department of eGov, Sharjah
> Servier
> Saudi German Hospital
