RetailME honours Dr. Dhananjay Datar with Icons award

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, chairman & managing director of Al Adil Trading, was recently honoured with the RetailME Icons award.

Dr. Datar, popularly known as the ‘Masala King’, said that it is a great honor to be recognised by RetailME, which is one of the most credible media houses in the world. Recognizing their passion and contribution to the advancement of the retail industry in the Mena region, RetailME revealed its long-awaited list of the Top Retail Leaders in the region at a ceremony hosted in Dubai. Dr. Datar received the award from Mohammed Al Tahaineh, GM of Projects, Damac. Guests of honor at the event included Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO of Alliance and Partnership, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing.

According to Dr. Datar, this is yet another recognition for Al Adil, which is the UAE’s leading name for Indian spices and masalas. “It is a great privilege to be honoured by RetailME and winning the coveted RetailME Icons award is an acknowledgement of our pioneering leadership in the business of retail in the Mena region. As I understand, stringent guidelines were followed by RetailME and this recognition will enable me and my team to add more responsibility to what we do. This will motivate us to provide enhanced value to our customers in a socially responsible manner. I wish to thank RetailME for providing me with this honor, which is also a reflection of the support I get from my beloved wife Vandana Datar, my sons and my dedicated team,” he said.

According to a note from the award organisers, the retailers who were honoured at the event have demonstrated great leadership, with clear examples of innovation. The objective behind the RetailME awards is to identify the top retailers in the region, who have contributed in building the thriving retail ecosystem that is paramount to the region’s economy.

Al Adil Trading under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Dhananjay Datar has been instrumental in bringing over 9,000 Indian products to the UAE, with a network of 49 outlets, and is all set to open their 50th outlet soon.

business@khaleejtimes.com