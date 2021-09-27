NBF increases paid-up capital to Dh2b; amends Articles of Association
NBF recently held its General Assembly Meeting (GAM) remotely, where shareholders authorized the board of directors of the bank to finalise and execute an increase in paid up capital of the bank by way of issuing 85,238,116 bonus shares from retained earnings, to bring the total paid up capital to Dh2 billion.
The shareholders also approved the appointment and remuneration of the Internal Shari’a Supervision Committee member for NBF Islamic, the Islamic Banking Window of NBF, for a period of three years in line with the regulations issued by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).
In addition, the shareholders approved amendments to the bank’s Articles of Association to include the provision of banking products and services in compliance with Islamic Shari’a in accordance with the applicable laws.
Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi, chairman of NBF, said: “NBF is committed to observing the highest ethical and corporate governance standards and international best practices and sees these factors as key contributors to the long-term success of any business, creating trust and engagement between the bank and its stakeholders. The increase in paid up capital will further strengthen the bank in compliance with the new CBUAE regulation."
He added: "The appointment of the Internal Shari’a Supervision Committee member for NBF Islamic and amendments to the Articles of Association will ensure that the bank is fully aligned with the latest laws and governance practices that will support its on-going success. We are particularly pleased to welcome the third Internal Shari’a Supervision Committee member, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Abdulla Al Hamed Al Hashimi, to the Islamic Banking Window of NBF and I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in developing the business and progress of NBF Islamic.”
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
NBF increases paid-up capital to Dh2b; amends...
NBF recently held its General Assembly Meeting (GAM) remotely, where... READ MORE
-
Markets
Pak rupee hits all-time low against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 10.21 per cent against the US dollar since its... READ MORE
-
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US...
Some currency dealers have blamed the outflow of dollars to... READ MORE
-
KT Network
NYU Abu Dhabi launches MENA’s first...
NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the launch of the Strategic... READ MORE
-
News
Expat wins Dh777,777 in raffle draw 10 days...
The expat said he buys raffle tickets regularly, but has never won a... READ MORE
-
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US...
Some currency dealers have blamed the outflow of dollars to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Surgery helps war veteran walk again after...
The complex procedure took 14 hours to complete READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How Emiratis are shining in the private...
Here is what some citizens have to say about the READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily
26 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD
26 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to last over 1,000 years
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Get up to 80% discount as CBBC returns with big clearance sale