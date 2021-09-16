Mobily and Ericsson sign agreement to scale up 5G technology

The partnership program will introduce Mobily to partners with cutting edge solutions for gaming, entertainment, and education, to develop innovative 5G services for the consumer market

To enhance its position in 5G services and accelerate the use of 5G applications by all sectors and consumers in Saudi Arabia, Mobily has signed an agreement with Ericsson to exchange experiences and avail of its global program for partnerships in 5G applications that will help it contribute to the digital economy mandate of Vision 2030.

The program allows partnerships between communications service providers, leading companies and startups aiming to develop innovative solutions and applications over 5G. Through this agreement, Mobily has access to 25 years worth of ICT research from Ericsson's ConsumerLab which enhances its advancement in this field, as well as gain exclusive access to a worldwide network of 5G startups who aim to digitally transform 5G networks in the Middle East.

The collaboration between Mobily and Ericsson will scale up 5G technology research in the region. The program supports Mobily’s efforts in developing innovative consumer-centric 5G applications and services by linking Mobily to a wide range of companies that provide AR and AI solutions. Due to the low latency provided by 5G, new use cases can be supported in the field of embedded experience, AR and AI games, e-sports, music and entertainment services.

Ismail Al-Ghamdi, Mobily's chief consumer officer, said: “We are pleased to partner in Ericsson’s 5G Program which contributes to linking us with a group of startups leading in 5G applications. This partnership is a step towards achieving leading position in digital transformation over 5G technologies in the Kingdom. As the demand for 5G services is increasing in the Kingdom, we aspire to provide our customers with innovative and useful services and applications. We believe that this program will support our efforts by accessing wide experience and research on consumers."

Jasmeet Singh Sethi, head of ConsumerLab at Ericsson Research, says: “We are really looking forward to collaborating with Mobily through the Ericsson Startup 5G program to drive 5G consumer innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leveraging our curated selection of global startups. The collaboration offers Mobily the ability to cater to consumer demands for innovative apps and digital services and to drive monetization of new 5G consumer offerings.”

Ekow Nelson, VP of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are very happy to collaborate with Mobily and have them onboard our 5G program. We believe this collaboration will not only help Mobily develop innovative consumer-centered 5G services but will also massively aid the expansion of 5G in the Kingdom which is a key pillar to achieve Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. 5G technology has the potential to tremendously enhance the user experience of Mobily and we hope to help the region realize and develop on this.”

Ericsson recently released the largest global 5G consumer study report titled 'Five Ways to a Better 5G', which estimates that an additional 300 million users would take up 5G in 2021. Furthermore, the June 2021 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report forecasts more than 580 million 5G users by the end of 2021, making it even more important for CSPs to develop and offer innovative consumer services as 5G technology accelerates around the world.

business@khaleejtimes.com