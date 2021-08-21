Middle East companies’ innovation strategies gain steam

With pandemic opening up new ways of doing business, companies continue to intensify their transformation

Middle Eastern companies registered a significant surge in their innovation strategy scores on Accenture’s Innovation Maturity Index, as businesses reviewed their strategies due to Covid-19.

However, the report found that despite the pandemic opening doors to embrace new ways of working and doing business, there was only a marginal uptake in companies reimagining themselves, reflected by a one per cent increase in the overall index score.

This signifies the regional dichotomy between a culture that sets companies up to innovate new ways of working enabled by technology and traditional ways of doing business, which often requires a physical presence.

The report, Accenture Middle East Innovation Maturity Index 2021, surveyed C-level executives from 200 large companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia between August and October 2020 to understand the extent of the region’s innovation maturity at present.

‘Innovation Champions’

The report found that 67 per cent of Middle East executives indicate that they have taken measures to modernise their existing technology infrastructure — moving from data servers to cloud storage — in the past five years. In the next five years, this figure is poised to increase to 86 per cent.

“The pandemic triggered new ways of working and doing business,” says Xavier Anglada, Accenture’s strategy and consulting and innovation lead in the Middle East. “However, only a handful of regional companies have put in place structural actions which could help them become agile and flexible in their workforce. Companies must intensify their innovation and make greater strides in their business transformation.”

“This year, we found that 14 per cent of companies that embedded the innovation framework within their businesses were able to deepen their innovation investments intensity through adhering to actions that govern their innovation efforts. We refer to them as ‘Innovation Champions’.”

He noted that during the last five years, extensive governance earned these champions 27 per cent higher profitability than their peers. “In the coming five years, champions can expect that rate to more than double to 58 per cent and experience even higher employee productivity by continuing to practice meticulous innovation governance.”

Measuring innovation

The 2021 maturity index features an exclusive framework designed to measure the enterprises’ innovation maturity capability across industries within two overarching pillars.

The first, Innovate by Design, measures how companies build the foundational governance structures to facilitate innovation by defining an innovation strategy, instilling a culture of innovation, and creating an innovation architecture. The second, Innovation Practices, measures seven innovation practices that companies embed in their operations to thrive.

Although the overall Innovate by Design scores remain unchanged from last year at 60 points, Innovation Strategy scores have rocketed up from 57 points overall last year to 71 this year as businesses were compelled to seriously review their current and future strategies because of the pandemic.

The marginal decline in Innovation Architecture score and the seven-point drop in Innovation Culture score also reflect the dichotomy in the region between new ways of working enabled by technology and traditional ways of doing business, which often requires a physical presence.

Virtualising workforce

The rapid implementation of country-wide lockdowns forced workers to set up home offices and highlighted that companies in the region lag in equipping their employees to work flexibly in this new environment. While many companies worked to recalibrate their businesses quickly, most still need to adopt new ways of working to navigate the pandemic.

The study found that 78 per cent of executives indicated that they had made no effort to virtualise their workforce (e.g., adopt work from anywhere tools) in the last five years. Moreover, 57 per cent indicated that they have no plans to address this in the next five years. Today, only five per cent of companies can be described as agile when it comes to their workforce’s flexibility to work from anywhere, Accenture’s study said.

For the second pillar, scores for Innovation Practices rose by an average of two points. One bright spot in Innovation Practices’ score is companies’ improvement in being ‘technology propelled’ — moving from 50 points on the Index last year to 55 in this time around.

In line with the local governments’ “cloud-first” strategies, more companies are bringing leading-edge technologies into their businesses, such as the cloud, to enable the adoption of other emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence. Around 67 per cent of Middle Eastern executives indicated that they have moved to modernise their existing technology infrastructure by moving from data servers to cloud storage in the past five years. In the next five years, this figure increases to 86 per cent.

— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com