Corporate
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Corporate

India’s Infosys posts highest revenues in decade on strong demand

AFP/Mumbai
Filed on July 14, 2021
Reuters

The country’s software services industry has been a bright spot in the economy.


Indian software giant Infosys reported a 22.7-percent increase in quarterly net profit Wednesday after its revenues soared to their highest in a decade as global demand for digital services boomed during the pandemic.

The company increased its full-year revenue guidance by two percent to 14 to 16 percent on the back of expectations of strong demand, particularly for its digital services.

The country’s software services industry has been a bright spot in the economy, which has been badly hit by the virus and lockdowns, rebounding in recent months as companies like Infosys secured new orders.

Net profit at India’s second-largest IT company rose to 51.95 billion rupees ($698 million) in the quarter ending June 30 compared to 42 billion rupees a year ago, just below analysts’ expectations.

Quarterly revenues jumped by 17.9 percent to 278.96 billion rupees, from 236 billion rupees for the same period last year.

“We’ve had a landmark first quarter,” the Bangalore-headquartered firm’s chief executive Salil Parekh told reporters.

“This is the fastest growth we’ve seen in ten years.”

The company signed deals worth $2.6 billion in the quarter, up from $2.1 billion in the previous quarter.

Revenues from digital services rose by 42 percent year-on-year.

But the company’s core consulting and technology business contracted by three percent for the same period.

Infosys was at the forefront of an outsourcing boom that saw the country become a back office to the world, as Western firms subcontracted work to a skilled English-speaking workforce.

Over 60 percent of its revenue comes from North American markets.

Shares in the company closed just over two percent higher on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210714&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719435&Ref=AR&profile=1530 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1530,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 