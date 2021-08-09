IHC posts four-fold increase in H1 2021 net profit to Dh4.36b
Abu Dhabi headquartered International Holding Company (IHC) has posted a revenue growth of 304 per cent to Dh9.93 billion in the first six months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, while the net profit grew 436 per cent to Dh4.36 billion.
The results are mainly driven by the strategic acquisition of companies under common control through business combinations. IHC’s tactical acquisitions have resulted in significant strengthening of the conglomerate’s balance sheet with total assets increasing from Dh14.01 billion by the end of December 31, 2020, to Dh58.32 billion at the end of June 30, 2021 – a growth of 316.3 per cent.
Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s chief executive officer and managing director, said: “IHC has produced exceptional growth over the last year despite the challenging economic environment for many sectors of the global economy. We are pursuing a strategy that combines transformative acquisitions with further organic growth by our major verticals, and have already built a conglomerate with diversified and complementary business activities that extend across the region. IHC maintains a strong appetite for further expansion and will look to harness increased revenue and operational synergies across the group.”
IHC's net profit reached Dh2.87 billion in the second quarter 2021, rising 309 per cent year on year, as result of major strategic acquisitions and expansion across its major verticals, while revenue increased 339 per cent to Dh7.65 billion for the three-month period. In the first half of 2021, the net margin stood at 43.9 per cent, growing by 10.82 per cent compared to same period last year. Total assets by the end of Q2 2021 were Dh58.32 billion - an increase of Dh44.30 billion from December 31, 2020.
IHC’s investment in associate companies during H1 2021 was mainly the 40 per cent stake acquired for consideration in Response Plus Medical Services, which is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management, pre-hospital care both offshore and onshore medivac, medical care in events and medical emergency transfers from remote sites. The investment was made by Alpha Dhabi. The group has also increased their stake in Space X through their investment VY GP Limited’s fund.
During the period, the International Holding Company has listed two of its subsidiaries - Alpha Dhabi Holding and Emirates Stallion Group – on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) helping to unlock shareholder value.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
Dubai to use AI for ‘litigation without a...
Judge Abdulqader Mousa, director of RDC, said the use of modern... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Abu Dhabi launches new licence, allows 100%...
This includes companies in fields such as accounting, training,... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Dubai realty stages V-shaped rebound as H1 deal...
During the first six months of 2021, Dubai’s residential... READ MORE
-
Finance
Ajman Bank reports Dh61.9m profit in the first...
Ajman Bank has achieved a consolidated net profit of Dh61.9 million... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Flood alert as hail, heavy rains hit parts...
Loose objects and trees pose a hazard due to the strong winds. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Residents can fly with GDRFA...
Airline representatives will check for GDRFA approvals and test... READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022
The announcement regarding the same has been made by the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Marina Metro Station renamed Sobha Realty
The RTA has initiated signage changes, as well as the necessary... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
8 August 2021
News
UAE residents start receiving new Emirates ID cards