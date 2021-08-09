IHC posts four-fold increase in H1 2021 net profit to Dh4.36b

Abu Dhabi headquartered International Holding Company (IHC) has posted a revenue growth of 304 per cent to Dh9.93 billion in the first six months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, while the net profit grew 436 per cent to Dh4.36 billion.

The results are mainly driven by the strategic acquisition of companies under common control through business combinations. IHC’s tactical acquisitions have resulted in significant strengthening of the conglomerate’s balance sheet with total assets increasing from Dh14.01 billion by the end of December 31, 2020, to Dh58.32 billion at the end of June 30, 2021 – a growth of 316.3 per cent.

Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s chief executive officer and managing director, said: “IHC has produced exceptional growth over the last year despite the challenging economic environment for many sectors of the global economy. We are pursuing a strategy that combines transformative acquisitions with further organic growth by our major verticals, and have already built a conglomerate with diversified and complementary business activities that extend across the region. IHC maintains a strong appetite for further expansion and will look to harness increased revenue and operational synergies across the group.”

IHC's net profit reached Dh2.87 billion in the second quarter 2021, rising 309 per cent year on year, as result of major strategic acquisitions and expansion across its major verticals, while revenue increased 339 per cent to Dh7.65 billion for the three-month period. In the first half of 2021, the net margin stood at 43.9 per cent, growing by 10.82 per cent compared to same period last year. Total assets by the end of Q2 2021 were Dh58.32 billion - an increase of Dh44.30 billion from December 31, 2020.

IHC’s investment in associate companies during H1 2021 was mainly the 40 per cent stake acquired for consideration in Response Plus Medical Services, which is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management, pre-hospital care both offshore and onshore medivac, medical care in events and medical emergency transfers from remote sites. The investment was made by Alpha Dhabi. The group has also increased their stake in Space X through their investment VY GP Limited’s fund.

During the period, the International Holding Company has listed two of its subsidiaries - Alpha Dhabi Holding and Emirates Stallion Group – on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) helping to unlock shareholder value.

