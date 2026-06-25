Galadari Brothers visits Al Noor Training Centre to support inclusion and community engagement

Galadari Brothers recently organised a volunteering visit to Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, reinforcing its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inclusion, empowerment and community engagement across the UAE.

Al Noor Training Centre is one of the UAE's leading organisations dedicated to supporting People of Determination, providing specialised education, vocational programmes and pathways that enable students to develop their abilities and contribute meaningfully to society.

The visit brought together volunteers from across Galadari, alongside Co-Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Galadari and Group Chief Investment Officer Ibrahim Galadari, for an opportunity to engage with students, learn more about the Centre's work and support its mission of empowering People of Determination through education, vocational training and life skills development.

Throughout the visit, students and volunteers participated in interactive activities that celebrated creativity, confidence and achievement, creating meaningful moments of connection and mutual learning. Volunteers also supported the Centre's initiatives by purchasing products created by students, helping to encourage skill development and independence.

Mohammed Galadari said: "The UAE has set a powerful example in fostering an inclusive society where every individual has the opportunity to contribute and thrive. Meeting the students at Al Noor Training Centre was both inspiring and humbling. Their determination, creativity and ambition reflect the incredible potential that can be unlocked when individuals are given the right opportunities and support. At Galadari Brothers, we are proud to stand alongside organisations that help create a more inclusive future for everyone.”

The visit forms part of Galadari Brothers' wider corporate social responsibility programme, which focuses on creating positive social and environmental impact through employee volunteering and community partnerships. Through its continued engagement withorganisations that champion inclusion and community development, Galadari Brothers continues to invest in initiatives that empower individuals, strengthen communities and help build a more inclusive society for all.