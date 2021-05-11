FiLLi Café signs franchise deal for Texas

FiLLi Café has announced the signing of a new franchise agreement for the opening of stores in the state of Texas, USA, with the first store scheduled for opening in September 2021.

The franchise agreement was signed by FiLLi Café CEO Rafih FiLLi, in the presence of senior management officials of the company, with a well-known F&B company based out of Houston. The company plans to open and operate 20 FiLLi Café outlets in the near future covering the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin.

With many franchise concepts having to pivot their business models to align with the recent events and related economic shift, FiLLi Café went above and beyond to overcome the challenges to expand its network within UAE and globally.

“The first FiLLi Café store which is expected to open in Houston this year in September will have a special curated menu for that region including our famous zafran tea and signature items. The brand will cater to the huge Asian community as well as the broad multi-cultural ethnicities across the Texas region,” said Rafih FiLLi, founder and CEO of FiLLi Café Chain.

With this partnership, FiLLi is taking its first step to mark its footprint into USA. In the near future, FiLLi will expand to other states in the USA as well as Canada. Besides Texas, discussions are ongoing with many other potential F&B companies to expand the FiLLi Café chain in Chicago and New York/New Jersey in the coming months.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com