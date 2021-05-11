- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
FiLLi Café signs franchise deal for Texas
FiLLi Café has announced the signing of a new franchise agreement for the opening of stores in the state of Texas, USA, with the first store scheduled for opening in September 2021.
The franchise agreement was signed by FiLLi Café CEO Rafih FiLLi, in the presence of senior management officials of the company, with a well-known F&B company based out of Houston. The company plans to open and operate 20 FiLLi Café outlets in the near future covering the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin.
With many franchise concepts having to pivot their business models to align with the recent events and related economic shift, FiLLi Café went above and beyond to overcome the challenges to expand its network within UAE and globally.
“The first FiLLi Café store which is expected to open in Houston this year in September will have a special curated menu for that region including our famous zafran tea and signature items. The brand will cater to the huge Asian community as well as the broad multi-cultural ethnicities across the Texas region,” said Rafih FiLLi, founder and CEO of FiLLi Café Chain.
With this partnership, FiLLi is taking its first step to mark its footprint into USA. In the near future, FiLLi will expand to other states in the USA as well as Canada. Besides Texas, discussions are ongoing with many other potential F&B companies to expand the FiLLi Café chain in Chicago and New York/New Jersey in the coming months.
rohma@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
FiLLi Café signs franchise deal for Texas
FiLLi Café has announced the signing of a new franchise... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE set to double clean energy output in 2 years...
Renewable power generation grew worldwide at the fastest rate in two... READ MORE
-
Business
India’s $2.8tr stock market braces for...
India’s shares might witness more correction on account of... READ MORE
-
Business
Square Yards ends FY21 with $50m revenue
The company registered its sixth consecutive profitable quarter in Q4,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Vaccine exemption for 7...
To receive an official exemption, the applicant needs to visit an... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to vaccinate 100% of eligible groups by end...
As on May 11, the UAE has administered over 11.27 million vaccine... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE