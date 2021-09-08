Eltizam Asset Management Group acquires Inspire Integrated for Dh37m

Eltizam Asset Management Group, subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, has announced the acquisition of Inspire Integrated to expand its real estate, infrastructure property management, facilities management, and project delivery services as part of its expansion strategy.

Inspire Integrated, which will continue to operate under the same name, specializes in infrastructure and real estate solutions, facilities management, and project delivery services. Their level of experience has resulted in highly complex contracts due to their robust asset and life cycle plans, highly regulated compliance-based settings, service resilience structure, and HSE performance record. Also, the Inspire project delivery services can provide cost-effective, low-risk, high-quality solutions from conception and design to planning, completion, and move-in.

Commenting on the acquisition, Chris Roberts, group CEO of Eltizam, said: “This strategic move will further enhance our position in the region’s real estate and infrastructure sectors in both property and facilities management services. With our combined portfolios and capabilities, as well as our IoT and AI-enabled solutions, it will ensure service excellence and consistent results that benefit all of our stakeholders.”

The group's expansion strategy aligns with the UAE property market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 per cent between 2021 to 2025 because of foreign investment in real estate, and events such as Expo 2020. According to Arabian Business, the facility management market in the UAE is predicted to grow at an 8.72 per cent CAGR between 2021 to 2026. With the Abu Dhabi real estate market securing $3.13 billion in the first quarter of 2021, distributed among 3,847 land, building, and unit agreements, Eltizam will be aiming to be an integral part of this growth in terms of offering their complimentary services.

“We are confident that through this acquisition Inspire Integrated will have access to a wider breadth of talent, support and expertise to advance our service capability. We believe that being part of the Eltizam Group will enable us to accelerate our business growth and allow us to offer better value for money to both our existing and future clients,” said Andrew Law, executive director, Inspire Integrated.

With strong values culture already embedded into the Inspire workplace, it will be a smooth transition to incorporate the Get Wonky corporate culture of Eltizam, seen as a key alignment during the acquisition process for both companies.

As part of Eltizam Group, Inspire Integrated is positioned to accelerate its strategy to provide seamless integrated infrastructure and real estate property management and facilities management services and project delivery services to its clients and community, joining a diverse set of companies including Tafawuq Facilities Management, Fixis Facilities Management, Three60 Community Management, Omnius Real Estate Services, 800TEK Maintenance Company, and OrionTEK Innovations.

