Dubai: Top companies for workers honoured

Companies that have been helping Dubai raise the benchmarks for labour practices — even in the face of challenges wrought by the pandemic — have been recognised during this year’s Taqdeer Awards.

The four firms that earned top five-star rating were Al Naboodah Construction Group, Nestle Dubai Manufacturing, Imdaad LLC, Kimoha Entrepreneurs FZCO.

Vinesh Bhimani, MD of Kimoha Entrepreneurs Dubai, said: “Last year, we all faced a very challenging time. But our company is different in the sense that we have been giving an overtime of 1.5 per cent as opposed to the Dubai rule of 1.25 per cent for the past 33 years.

We provide for employees’ children’s education here as well as in India. We take care of their medicines here, as well as in their home countries. Last year, we didn’t reduce salaries nor did we lay off anybody. We have learnt from Dubai and we are trying to give it back to the emirate in a small way.”

Four-star awardees were Agility Global Logistics, Al Nasr Contracting Company, Eros Group, GECO Mechanical and Electrical Company, United Engineering Construction, Al Sahel Contracting Company, Aroma International Building Contracting LLC, Siemens SD (Middle East) LLC, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Al Mashrabia Furniture Industry LLC, and Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings.

Satish, HR manager of Aroma International Building Contracting, said: “We have been following good practices for the last 22 years and we are being awarded consecutively for four years. This year, we got a four-star rating and we as a company and our workers are all very happy about this. We pay salaries on time, we take up their complaints swiftly and look for immediate redressal. Gratuities are paid on time. We haven’t retrenched anybody. All these factors have helped us win the award.”

Three stars went to EFS Facilities Services Group, Tristar Transport LLC, Tencate Thiolon Middle East LLC, Danway Electrical and Mechanical Engineering LLC, DULSCO, World Security, Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., Belhasa Six Construct, Precision Plastic Products Company, Electra Exhibitions FZ LLC, Petronash FZE, Hard Precast Building Systems LLC, RAQ Contracting Co. LLC, and Larsen and Toubro Limited.

