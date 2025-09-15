  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

Carrefour ceases operations in Bahrain effective September 14

This is not the first time it is shutting its doors in a Gulf country; in January, the retailer stopped operating in Oman

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 2:33 PM

Top Stories

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

Carrefour announced that it has ceased its operations in Bahrain as of September 14. The multinational company thanked all its customers for their "trust and support throughout the decades."

The French retail giant has over 14,000 stores in more than 40 countries, including several in the Gulf region.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Israel army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

thumb-image

DTC's effective QHSE policies ensuring operational excellence

thumb-image

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

thumb-image

UAE: Every login, online post can be traced by hackers, Cyber Security Council warns

thumb-image

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

 

However, this is not the first time it is shutting its doors in a Gulf country; in January, the retailer stopped operating in Oman. However, Dubai conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Group, which owned and operated Carrefour Oman, launched a new grocery retail brand HyperMax in 11 locations across the country, creating 2,000 jobs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Late last year, Carrefour also shut down its stores in Jordan effective November 2024, and apologised for "any inconvenience the decision caused."

The retailer is extremely popular among UAE residents, and has a strong market presence in the Emirates. In 2024, Carrefour launched a franchise partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group to establish its presence in India.

The partnership will be aimed at North India initially, with further expansion planned across the country, Carrefour said.