Carrefour ceases operations in Bahrain effective September 14

Carrefour announced that it has ceased its operations in Bahrain as of September 14. The multinational company thanked all its customers for their "trust and support throughout the decades."

The French retail giant has over 14,000 stores in more than 40 countries, including several in the Gulf region.

However, this is not the first time it is shutting its doors in a Gulf country; in January, the retailer stopped operating in Oman. However, Dubai conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Group, which owned and operated Carrefour Oman, launched a new grocery retail brand HyperMax in 11 locations across the country, creating 2,000 jobs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Late last year, Carrefour also shut down its stores in Jordan effective November 2024, and apologised for "any inconvenience the decision caused."

The retailer is extremely popular among UAE residents, and has a strong market presence in the Emirates. In 2024, Carrefour launched a franchise partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group to establish its presence in India.

The partnership will be aimed at North India initially, with further expansion planned across the country, Carrefour said.