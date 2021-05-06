- EVENTS
Aramex names Othman Aljeda as new CEO
Othman joined Aramex in 1994.
Logistics and transport firm Aramex on Thursday announced the appointment of Othman Aljeda as CEO, replacing Bashar Obeid who submitted his resignation last week.
Bashar will work closely with Othman to support a smooth transition of responsibilities.
Othman joined Aramex in 1994, and over the last two decades, he has stepped up in several leadership roles to strengthen the company’s business in the GCC, Asia, and North America & Europe.
From 2007 to 2017, Othman set up Aramex’s first regional office in Asia and spearheaded its expansion plans in the region, establishing major hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore.
In 2015, he played an integral role in leading Aramex’s first successful acquisition of Mail Call in Australia. In 2016, Othman was at the forefront of Aramex’s most significant acquisition of Fastway Couriers in Australia and New Zealand.
In 2017, was named Aramex’s Regional CEO in Europe, North America and Asia. In 2020, in addition to his Regional CEO responsibilities, he also served as Interim Chief Operating Officer for six months, ensuring stability and continuity through a challenging, unprecedented pandemic.
“Othman’s knowledge and wealth of experience in the industry, coupled with his deep understanding of what drives Aramex and its people will help further progress our journey and reinforce our leading position in our core markets. In his new role, Othman will continue to focus on driving our ambitious growth strategy, build on our global partnerships and guide Aramex through this new and exciting chapter,” Captain Mohamed Juma Alshamsi, Chairman of Aramex, said.
“Along with the rest of the management team, we will continue to build on our solid foundation, capitalize on our strengths, grow our industry verticals, and take the lessons we learned from the pandemic to find the most innovative solutions and create greater value for our customers,” Aljeda said.
