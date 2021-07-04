Al Maya pledges to keep supporting Indian products in UAE, GCC
Ambassador Pavan Kapoor lauds efforts of UAE-based conglomerate
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor visited Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai, welcomed by group director and partner Kamal Vachani who said the company will keep supporting brands coming from the South Asian nation.
India is one of the leading trading partners of the UAE and there is huge potential to enhance economic relations between the two countries. Kapoor appreciated the efforts of Al Maya in promoting Indian products in the UAE.
Vachani told the Ambassador that Al Maya Group — which has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses — has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands.
The group’s vision is to be one of “the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region”, emphasising the integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities and infrastructure of the company to achieve service excellence.
Throughout the years, the company has invested substantially towards infrastructure development by having a state-of- the art warehousing facilities in the GCC, including in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, ensuring timely delivery of goods to its customers across the region.
The facilities comply with international food safety management standards and are accredited with various certifications such as HACCP and ISO:22000 (2005). It has a dedicated and experienced team to cater to the needs of the customers within the specified time period. The company has also invested substantially towards information technology by having the latest mobile sales force automation system and merchandising solution for its sales and merchandising team.
The key pillars of its distribution capabilities are financial strength, world-class infrastructure, representation of multinational brands, long-standing business relationship with its trade channel partners and, most importantly, a well-experienced, loyal and dedicated team of professionals. It has a well-defined route to market approach covering all channels across the region such as modern trade, cooperatives, traditional trade, petrol station and food service channels.
In order to provide world class food and non-food products to its customers, it has recently launched several of the new brands in different categories. The group prides itself on its achievements and has firm plans to grow the business in the coming period under the able guidance of its leadership team. Over the years, Al Maya FMCG distribution has been recognised as a preferred and trusted business partner by its associates.
