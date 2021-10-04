Adeeb appointed to World tourism forum’s advisory board
Hotelier and serial entrepreneur will join the global advisory board of the Lucerne-based tourism platform
The World Tourism Forum Lucerne has appointed Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Abu Dhabi-based Twenty14 Holdings, to its global advisory board.
For over 10 years, World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) has been bringing together industry experts, CEOs, investors and start-ups, establishing itself as a prestigious global platform for exchange. By fostering cross-generational collaboration, new ideas and solutions emerge to benefit tourism today and in the future.
Ahamed, who owns a slew of iconic properties across the world including the Great Scotland Yard in London, Waldorf Astoria- the Caledonian in Edinburgh, Pullman Downtown Dubai and Port Muziris in Kochi, among others, joins a select group of the industry’s top stakeholders and decision makers who will collaborate on solving for future challenges in the travel and tourism industry.
The advisory board is an international body of renowned experts responsible for assuring the quality of World Tourism Forum Lucerne. It determines the themes for the forums and decides on the general content by including current global topics and addressing cultural differences.
On November 15-16, 2021, WTFL is hosting an “Innovation Festival” in Andermatt in which Adeeb Ahamed will also take the stage at the event. At the hybrid conference, well-known personalities, such as Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum; Laura Meyer, CEO of Hotelplan; Peter Fankhauser, CEO of PETRAF Ltd and former CEO Thomas Cook Group; Shannon Ghuian, chief sustainability officer at TTC; Niall Ferguson, historian and author; and Alex Lampert, CEO of GuestReady, will discuss the tourism industry’s current challenges and demonstrate how these can be tackled with forward-thinking solutions.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
Adeeb appointed to World tourism forum’s...
Hotelier and serial entrepreneur will join the global advisory board... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates, Qantas extend partnership
Both carriers have existing approvals from regulators to operate a... READ MORE
-
World
World tourism surges in July, but falls short of...
Some 54 million tourists crossed international borders in July, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 6 firms fined Dh17.3 million for violating...
All exchange houses operating in the country were allowed ample time... READ MORE
-
Weather
Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA
Authorities had put in place multiple emergency response plans. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai cabbies return lost items worth over Dh4.7m ...
The lost items included cash and personal belongings. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Stay calm, you may spot marine snakes on...
They are shy, harmless creatures; here is what to do if you find them READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Some students unable to get seats on...
School says it is short on drivers; it is working to fix the issue READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?