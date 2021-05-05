Abevia's Ramadan campaign to support children's education

Simply comment on the company's social media pages to participate.

FMCG dairy major Abevia has launched a campaign to support children's education across the world, and is seeking participation from the wider audience.

The 'You Comment, We Donate' campaign will require the social media audience to simply comment on Abevia's official social media pages to participate.

Click here to participate on Facebook, Instagram

The campaign, conducted in partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, will see Abevia donating towards a general fund that helps support children's education.

The rules are simple. The campaign seeks participants to just comment on Abevia’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/abevia.mena) or Instagram page (www.instagram.com/abevia_mena) to register the participant’s show of support towards the campaign to help make schools more effective and accessible to students across demographics and geographies. The comment also enables participants to register as goodness ambassadors for the brand.

Nutridor Abevia will not be collecting any physical or monetary donations from audience members, viewers or followers choosing to participate in the campaign, which is approved and licensed by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) under permit number 3816.

Commenting about the campaign, Sankha Biswas, CEO, Nutridor, one of Abevia's flagship brands, says, "Goodness is all that we stand for, deliver and promise. Keeping in line with our group's vision of paving the way for a healthier tomorrow, Nutridor has a clear path towards its social responsibilities.

“The objectives of these activities are not only to inspire and improve the lives of the current generation but also to build a sustainable future for generations to come. In this month of giving, Nutridor-Abevia takes forward that vision and is honoured to be a part of children’s education in partnership with Dubai Cares."