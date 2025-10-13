Core42 unveils self-service, on-demand AI cloud platform with Nvidia

Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, has announced the launch of its self-service AI Cloud platform at GITEX Global 2025. The new capability empowers organizations to deploy advanced compute resources from NVIDIA within minutes and run AI workloads instantly. This launch represents a major step in delivering enterprise-ready, on-demand accelerated computing in the region, on par with global cloud platforms.

The new self-service function of the AI Cloud provides instant access to NVIDIA accelerated computing through a simple console experience. This gives enterprises instant, pay-as-you-go accelerated computing for the full AI lifecycle, from training and fine-tuning to real-time inference. Additional options will be introduced in future phases, providing customers with even greater choice and scalability.

With flexible hourly pricing, both short- and long-term commitments, and managed orchestration, the self-service platform supports rapid prototyping, model hosting and inferencing. It allows users to move from idea to execution in minutes, with security and compliance built in. Access to GPUs will be automatically governed by a tiered vetting system aligned with license conditions, ensuring compliant allocation based on GPU volume and workload.

Edmondo Orlotti, Chief Growth Officer, Core42, said, “With the Core42 AI Cloud, we are delivering enterprise-ready accelerated computing on demand. By making these high-performance computing platforms available in a self-service model, enterprises, startups, developers, and government entities can access world-class compute power instantly. This launch combines speed, flexibility, and scale to accelerate innovation, and we are proud to debut the platform with NVIDIA accelerated computing, already the global benchmark for high-performance AI training and inference.”

“The NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU is the engine behind many of the world’s most advanced AI systems, from model training to real-time inference,” said Marc Domenech, Regional Director – MET&A, at NVIDIA. “With Core42’s new self-service portal, H100 GPUs can now be deployed in minutes, giving innovators across the UAE instant access to accelerated computing to power their next breakthroughs in AI.”

Core42 is showcasing the AI Cloud and its portfolio of sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure solutions at GITEX Global 2025. As part of the G42 District within Hall 18’s Government Pavilion and Hall 6’s AI Pavilion and aligned with G42’s theme Building AI-Native Nations, Core42’s role as the digital infrastructure arm of the G42 ecosystem will be on full display.

The company will demonstrate how its platforms enable nations and enterprises to deploy, secure, and scale AI across sectors. The launch of instant, self-service access to advanced AI resources marks a key moment in that showcase, demonstrating how Core42 is accelerating the deployment and scale of AI across sectors while upholding every workload remains sovereign, secure, and ready for impact.