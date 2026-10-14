Core42, Assolombarda to promote sovereign enabled AI adoption across Lombardy’s industrial ecosystem

Core42 has signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assolombarda, a leading Italian territorial association within the Confindustria System, representing enterprises across Milan, Monza and Brianza, Lodi, and Pavia.

The agreement establishes a knowledge-sharing framework to promote AI adoption and sovereign enabled cloud infrastructure through Assolombarda’s forgIA initiative, a secure and interoperable industrial data environment designed to enable data sharing and the development of industry-specific AI applications while safeguarding data sovereignty and intellectual property.

The agreement identifies key areas of collaboration to advance AI adoption across Lombardy’s industrial base. Core42 will share expertise in secure sovereign enabled cloud and AI architecture to support forgIA’s approach to data governance, confidentiality, and industrial value chain security, drawing on lessons from successful deployments across the UAE and beyond.

The collaboration will explore a dedicated channel within forgIA through which member companies can leverage Core42’s technical expertise, including workshops and guidance on evaluating sovereign enabled AI and cloud approaches. A knowledge-sharing programme of roundtables, webinars, and forums will help to address industrial data management and cybersecurity.

The partnership aims to give member companies access to Core42’s experience in deploying AI at scale and to connect the industrial ecosystem of Lombardy with the technology ecosystem of Abu Dhabi. This will help businesses as they explore advanced AI applications while addressing data governance and security requirements.

The MoU also provides for strategic networking between Assolombarda’s member companies and technology companies across the wider G42 ecosystem, connecting member companies interested in exploring AI adoption with partners and capabilities in the UAE that can help them take the next step.

This announcement builds on Assolombarda’s expanding presence in the UAE, which began in January 2026 with the opening of a dedicated space within the Hub for Made in Italy in Abu Dhabi and will extend to an operational office in Dubai.

Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer, Core42, said: “For industrial businesses, sovereignty means keeping control of their data and meeting their governance requirements while gaining access to advanced AI capabilities. That is the experience we are sharing with forgIA. Together with Assolombarda, we are giving member companies across Lombardy access to the expertise we have built in taking sovereign enabled AI into production.”

Alvise Biffi, President of Assolombarda, said: “Today, the digital transition and data sovereignty represent the central challenges for the future competitiveness of businesses. The collaboration initiated between the ecosystems of Milan and Abu Dhabi transforms traditional bilateral trade into a systemic partnership capable of uniting our manufacturing excellence with the UAE’s strategic vision and global connectivity. In this regard, I believe this agreement provides further momentum to relations with the Gulf region.”