Continental reports 77% premium growth, makes executive appointments to lead next phase of expansion

CFS DIFC Ltd, part of the Continental Group, has entered a new phase of expansion, recording a 77% growth in premiums and accelerating its digital transformation agenda. The milestone builds on the Group’s 30-year legacy in the Middle East and its steady evolution into a next-generation financial advisory firm focused on technology, transparency, and trust.

The firm has continued to strengthen its position as a DIFC-licensed advisory platform, widening access to long-term insurance and cross-border wealth solutions. Through partnerships with global insurers, private banks, external asset managers, multi-family offices and fiduciary advisors, Continental offers tailored structures that combine protection, planning and continuity for clients with international footprints.

Adding further momentum to this trajectory, Continental has appointed Lyndon D’Silva as SEO and Member of the Board. With more than 35 years of leadership experience at institutions including IBM, Standard Chartered, AIG, Morgan Stanley, and Concentrix, Lyndon brings a rare blend of financial-services expertise and technological insight to Continental’s DIFC operations. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in Continental’s evolution as it strengthens its DIFC platform as a hub for innovation, transparency, and long‑term growth.

“When we first met Lyndon, there was an instant alignment of values and vision,” said Akshay Sardana, Managing Director, CFS DIFC Ltd.. “What began as a shared belief in better outcomes for clients has evolved into a mission to drive awareness, inclusion, and innovation across the wealth and insurance landscape. His leadership represents continuity and courage - qualities that will guide Continental as we consolidate our growth and expand our regional impact.”

As SEO, Lyndon will oversee the strategic direction, and the client and advisor relationships initiatives within CFS DIFC Ltd.. His role also encompasses advancing operational excellence framework and building on its legacy of trust and transparency in financial advisory.

“Continental represents an extraordinary opportunity to bring together everything I’ve learned in finance and technology and apply it to something deeply human - helping people feel secure, empowered, and prepared for the future,” said Lyndon. “My goal is to build on the incredible foundation already here, energize our partners and advisors, and position Continental as a catalyst for progress across the region and beyond.”

Looking forward, CFS DIFC will further advance a wide growth strategy that combines operational scale with digital depth. The firm has been expanding its advisory network and modernising internal systems to make client interactions faster and more transparent. A key step in this direction will be digitisation of its client onboarding process, an initiative designed to streamline the entire journey through advanced client screening, seamless data integration, and continuous risk monitoring.

Now in its third decade of operation, Continental is building on a strong year of growth to push ahead with new plans. The firm is adding depth to its advisory network, widening insurer partnerships, and investing in systems that make its platform faster and more responsive.