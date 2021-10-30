Container rates to enter volatile period

The constant hike in container prices and ocean freight has impacted business severely across all sectors. — Reuters

The spot rates will witness extreme swings coupled with anticipated volatility in 2022.

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 2:16 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 2:18 AM

The global container shipping industry is entering a period of volatility that will extend long after the current peak shipping season, with a return to pre-pandemic market conditions almost certainly out of reach, according to consultancy Vespucci Maritime CEO Lars Jensen, quoted in S&P Global Platts.

“Bottlenecks causing severe congestion throughout the supply chain in North America will eventually be reduced, but that will likely happen in no less than six months from now and more likely in the second half of 2022,” said Jensen recently at an event.

“Initial easing may precede a period of reverberation where ship capacity trapped by congestion is released to load cargoes in Asia, only to begin bunching up again at import destinations and driving rates higher, at least until the latest wave of ships orders hit the market, starting in 2023.” Jensen said.

“This will make risk management in contracts more important going forward,” Jensen added. “Shippers and carriers will both need to take more consideration what level of volumes they want to put into mutually committed contracts and how much exposure they want in the volatile, but flexible, spot market.”

Platts Container Rate 13 — North Asia to West Coast North America — was last assessed at $8,800/FEU October 21, down from $8,950/FEU last week and the all-time high level of $9,000/FEU at the start of October, as more ships were put into service on the trans-Pacific trade lanes. But the downturn was tenuous amid escalating gridlock at US West Coast ports and nodes of inland transport.

A Maersk spokesperson, said: “Freight rates are a function of demand and supply. In global trade, we are seeing a rising demand for the flow of goods, but the supply of capacity to move these goods is limited and not growing at the same rate. This has caused an imbalance in the availability of empty containers. In addition to that, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused several bottlenecks in the global logistics ecosystem that has led to several containers getting stuck in supply chains and turning around slowly. With the supply of containers being limited and demand being high, we are witnessing that the freight rates are getting impacted.

However, it must be noted that the variance in freight rates only applies for short-term contracts that are for less than 3 months. All our long-term contracts with our customers have fixed rates decided while signing the contract and these rates are respected through the period of the contract. Long-term contracts create a win-win situation for both customers as well as shipping lines. While the customers get assured freight rates, shipping lines get visibility on a longer-term for better planning the logistics and improving predictability and reliability of supply chains.

“We are committed to realising our business transformation and becoming a full-service end-to-end integrator of container logistics In this pursuit, we are moving towards a larger share of long-term contracts, which now has increased to around 60 per cent of our total bookings.”

Deepak Bhatia, managing director, Uncle’s Shop, said: “The constant hike in container prices and ocean freight has impacted business severely across all sectors. The building material and construction industry has impacted ongoing and upcoming project costs. It is anticipated to continue for the next 12 months, we might see a marginal drop post the Chinese new year.”

UAE firms assess trends

Capt (Dr) Porus Dalal of GFS Ship Management in Dubai, said: “The hike in prices for both container and container ships are expected to remain on the higher side given the fact that existing schedules could not be met leading to a shortage of supply. The prices may see a slight correction in Q1 2022 but are expected to remain on the higher side for the rest of the year in 2022. The sector had seen prices peak in 2008, with a slight spike in 2013 but never as high as now.”

Similarly, Numair Shaikh, CEO, Tomini Shipping, said: “The initial response to Covid-19 resulted in worldwide lockdowns, which in turn led to changes in consumption and shopping patterns, with online shopping becoming the only option in many cases. Demand for finished goods surged and could not be matched with shipping capacity, leading to an unprecedented shortage of containers and rates to skyrocket!”

Shaikh explains that the current record highs in the container market are having quite the impact on the dry bulk sector in two significant ways. First, and more important for the current state of affairs, is a container-market spillover: essentially as trades that are generally transported via containers start to be shipped via dry bulk vessels due to the significant difference in freight rates, this leads to a surge in demand and higher freight rates in dry bulk.

Secondly, new building capacity is limited, and at the moment are seeing many near-term delivery slots being filled with containers, due to the overwhelming returns owners can see in the segment, instead of dry bulk vessels, contributing to a historic low dry bulk order book. This means that the outlook for dry bulk looks even more promising as future supply looks further constrained, demand and supply fundamentals can further improve, and fleet utilisation continues to get better and better.

Pandemic has accelerated the adaption of e-commerce multi-folds, said Gaurav Biswas, founder, and CEO, Trukker Technologies. The world has faced supply disruptions due to smaller workforces, lockdowns, the uncertainty of the vaccine, and to some extent delays in planned Capex.

“Increase in demand with reducing supply has severely strained container and shipping lines. They are enjoying record profits due to high rates. Some of these high rates are having a fundamental impact on global trade, where some markets have become less competitive due to the cost of their freight. Some players might also be regulating supply to ensure rates remain high. Interning times ahead,” said Biswas. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com