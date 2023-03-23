Consulting firm Accenture announces decision to cut 19,000 jobs

As part of a cost-cutting effort, it will lay off 2.5 per cent of its workforce over the next 18 months

Photo: Reuters file

By AFP Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM

Consulting firm Accenture announced Thursday it will be cutting around 19,000 jobs, or 2.5 per cent of its workforce, spread over the next 18 months, as part of a cost-cutting effort.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Dublin-headquartered company said it expects to incur $1.5 billion in costs as a result of the downsizing, including $1.2 billion directly related to the layoffs.

