Construction contracts awarded for 25 waterfront buildings and infrastructure work at District One
The contracts have been awarded to Transemirates Contracting, Bhatia General Contracting, Binladin Contracting Group and Parkway International Contracting.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District One, part of the Meydan master development in Dubai, has awarded a raft of contracts for the construction of 25 waterfront residential buildings with a total of 1,464 apartments. The contracts, which also cover infrastructure works for upcoming projects at District One, have been awarded to Transemirates Contracting, Bhatia General Contracting, M/s Binladin Contracting Group and Parkway International Contracting for the work, with incentives schemes in place for early completion.
The contractors will mobilise immediately, with infrastructure works due for completion in 12 months and construction of the 25 mid- and low-rise apartment buildings scheduled to finish within 14 to 24 months, depending on their size and current construction status.
Part of the Meydan master development at the heart of Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum City – District One spans 45 million square feet and is currently home to nearly 1,500 people. Its star attraction is the seven kilometre Crystal Lagoon, the world’s largest manmade lagoon, which meanders its way through the entire development to provide waterfront living and beachfront amenities for all residents. District One’s master plan includes more than 900 luxury mansions and villas and 30 residential buildings.
Strategically located along Al Khail Road, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and close to many of the city’s key attractions, District One is a stone’s throw from a host of high end hospitality and leisure amenities, including The Meydan Hotel and its world class horseracing course, golf course and tennis centre. — business@khaleejtimes.com
