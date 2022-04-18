Consortium of NPCC, Technip Energies secure Petronas deal

NPCC marks entry to Southeast Asia, as part of the Group’s expansion plans

Eng Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said NPCC will continue to explore opportunities to deliver its world class capabilities through new partnerships and project wins. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 3:22 PM

Following an extensive prequalification and selection process, Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Petronas, has awarded National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), leader of a consortium with Technip Energies for the Feed contract of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project at the Kasawari gas field off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. This is regarded as one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects.

The Kasawari CCS project is expected to process an average of 3.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually and is scheduled to start up in 2025.

Technip Energies will bring its technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and innovative solutions from early stage to project delivery, and NPCC will draw on its project management skills for EPC projects, its global experience in offshore installation and fabrication capabilities.

NPCC and Technip Energies have collaborated for decades, executing together several landmark projects and have recently reinforced their cooperation through a strategic partnership to accelerate the energy transition.

“We are proud to see the quick results of our recent strategic agreement with Technip Energies. Both of us have aligned plans and strategies for the renewable and decarbonisation sector, which enabled us to win the contract for one of the largest CCS projects in the world,” Eng Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said

“At NPCC, we are further supporting the Group’s vision to drive business diversification by expanding into several growth sectors, underlining NMDC’s reputation as a global EPC and marine dredging services major. Through this contract, we are marking our entry in Southeast Asia. We will continue to explore opportunities to deliver our world class capabilities through new partnerships and project wins,” he said.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said: “We are honored to be entrusted by Petronas Carigali, along with our long-lasting partner NPCC, for the development of their flagship Kasawari CCS project which contributes to their aspiration of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Leveraging our technological and technical expertise in the carbon capture domain, our 40 years of continuous operations in Malaysia designing and delivering some of the most complex assets and our strategic agreement with NPCC, we are committed to make the Kasawari CCS project a success and reference in the industry.”

NPCC and Technip Energies’ strategic partnership will focus on capturing opportunities in energy transition and on fostering the best engineering practices. It will also enhance cooperation in blue and green hydrogen and related decarbonisation projects, CO2 capture in addition to industrial projects in the fields of waste-to-energy, biorefining, biochemistry, ammonia as well as other energy transition related themes.

— business@khaleejtimes.com