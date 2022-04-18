Consortium of NPCC, Technip Energies secure Petronas deal

At the height of the pandemic in December 2019, Zoom users went up from 10 million daily meeting participants to well over 300 million in April in the same year.
Business3 days ago
Following an extensive prequalification and selection process, Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Petronas, has awarded National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), leader of a consortium with Technip Energies for the Feed contract of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project at the Kasawari gas field off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. This is regarded as one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects.
The Kasawari CCS project is expected to process an average of 3.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually and is scheduled to start up in 2025.
Technip Energies will bring its technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and innovative solutions from early stage to project delivery, and NPCC will draw on its project management skills for EPC projects, its global experience in offshore installation and fabrication capabilities.
NPCC and Technip Energies have collaborated for decades, executing together several landmark projects and have recently reinforced their cooperation through a strategic partnership to accelerate the energy transition.
“We are proud to see the quick results of our recent strategic agreement with Technip Energies. Both of us have aligned plans and strategies for the renewable and decarbonisation sector, which enabled us to win the contract for one of the largest CCS projects in the world,” Eng Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said
“At NPCC, we are further supporting the Group’s vision to drive business diversification by expanding into several growth sectors, underlining NMDC’s reputation as a global EPC and marine dredging services major. Through this contract, we are marking our entry in Southeast Asia. We will continue to explore opportunities to deliver our world class capabilities through new partnerships and project wins,” he said.
Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said: “We are honored to be entrusted by Petronas Carigali, along with our long-lasting partner NPCC, for the development of their flagship Kasawari CCS project which contributes to their aspiration of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Leveraging our technological and technical expertise in the carbon capture domain, our 40 years of continuous operations in Malaysia designing and delivering some of the most complex assets and our strategic agreement with NPCC, we are committed to make the Kasawari CCS project a success and reference in the industry.”
NPCC and Technip Energies’ strategic partnership will focus on capturing opportunities in energy transition and on fostering the best engineering practices. It will also enhance cooperation in blue and green hydrogen and related decarbonisation projects, CO2 capture in addition to industrial projects in the fields of waste-to-energy, biorefining, biochemistry, ammonia as well as other energy transition related themes.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
At the height of the pandemic in December 2019, Zoom users went up from 10 million daily meeting participants to well over 300 million in April in the same year.
Business3 days ago
Investment is expected to fund company's growth plans in rooftop and electric vehicle charging space
Business3 days ago
The growth market, which replaces the second market established in 2014, offers companies access to a wide investor base, key support from the ADX on investor engagement and an opportunity to enhance their brand equity
Business3 days ago
Buoyed by oil prices and helped by a vaccination rate much higher than the rest of Mena, the GCC is expected to notch up 5.9 per cent growth this year even as the risk of Covid-19 variants also looms
Business3 days ago
The country received $23 billion remittances during the first nine months of ongoing financial year 2021-22, reflecting an increase of 7.1 per cent.
Business3 days ago
Bedu operates under two business verticals: Bedu Labs and Bedu World.
Business3 days ago
The online Ramadan market size in the Mena region is expected to reach $6.2 billion in 2022
Business3 days ago