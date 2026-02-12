Connected‑care technologies gain momentum as hospitals seek integrated safety and monitoring systems

Hospitals across the region are rapidly adopting connected‑care technologies as they search for safer, more efficient ways to manage medication delivery and patient monitoring. The shift reflects a wider industry movement toward platforms that link devices, data, and automation—reducing clinical burden while improving accuracy and visibility across care pathways.

Three major trends are defining this transformation. First, pharmacy automation is becoming central to operational efficiency. Systems that streamline “pill packaging, single‑dose preparation and robotic storage optimisation across retail, hospital and central fill pharmacies” are increasingly viewed as essential infrastructure rather than optional upgrades, according to Bilal Muhsin, Executive Vice President and President of the Connected Care Segment at BD.

Second, medication management is moving toward smarter, connected infusion technologies. Platforms such as BD’s Alaris system are built to integrate with hospital data streams, allowing more precise oversight of medication delivery. Muhsin notes that BD is “among the leaders in the global market” in this segment, reflecting how quickly hospitals are shifting toward predictive, interoperable systems.

Third, patient monitoring is becoming more advanced and less invasive. The rise of haemodynamic and cardiac‑insight technologies—capturing physiologic data in real time—reflects growing demand for earlier detection of clinical deterioration. These tools form a critical component of connected‑care ecosystems, supporting the move toward continuous, data‑driven decision‑making.

These trends are also reshaping how med‑tech companies structure themselves. BD recently completed the spin‑off of its Biosciences and Diagnostics divisions, a move Muhsin describes as strategic realignment. “This strategic move enables BD to sharpen its focus as a pure‑play medical technology company,” he says, emphasising that Connected Care is now positioned as “a major driver of long‑term value.”

As systems become more connected, regulatory and data‑sovereignty requirements have grown more complex. Muhsin explains that BD’s infrastructure is designed to separate patient identity data from clinical data to maintain privacy, adding: “We architect our infrastructure to ensure privacy while still enabling meaningful clinical insights.”

In the UAE, BD is expanding through long‑term strategic partnerships rather than transactional supply models. “We work closely with hospitals to align on shared clinical and operational objectives,” Muhsin says, noting that partnerships typically span five to fifteen years.

Innovation continues alongside expansion. The company’s latest launch, the BD Pyxis Pro dispensing cabinet, incorporates guided medication retrieval, cold‑storage capability, and AI‑enabled analytics that allow clinicians to query trends in natural language.

For Muhsin, BD’s advantage lies in its dual capability: “combining leading clinical devices with integrated data intelligence”—a model increasingly defining the future of connected care across the region.