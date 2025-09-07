  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg38°C

Commvault unveils new hyperscale solutions, reinforcing on-site cyber resilience

Launches HyperScale Edge and Flex with Broad Partner Ecosystem including Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Pure Storage, and VAST Data

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 4:07 PM

Top Stories

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, recently announced two additions to its HyperScale portfolio: HyperScale Edge and HyperScale Flex.

With modern enterprises generating more data from remote offices and edge environments, these locations have become lucrative and vulnerable targets for cyberattacks. The 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report revealed a dramatic surge in attacks, with breaches exploiting edge devices and VPNs rising to 22% — an eightfold increase from the previous year .

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Viral Turkish chef severs all ties with Dubai restaurant CZN Burak

thumb-image

Oman extradites man wanted by UAE for armed assault, stealing gold jewellery

thumb-image

Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

thumb-image

UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

WHO chief urges Israel to stop Gaza starvation 'catastrophe'

 

To help organizations strengthen their cyber resilience, Commvault has expanded its HyperScale line. Building on their flagship HyperScale X capability, the new Edge and Flex solutions deliver greater flexibility, performance, and cyber resilience across diverse environments. Like HyperScale X, both new offerings are delivered as a software image that can easily be installed on validated hardware. 

“No two enterprises are the same. Modern retailers often manage mission-critical data across dozens of sites, while large organizations may want to leverage existing storage investments. But regardless of infrastructure, every enterprise is striving for one thing: cyber resilience,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. “With the launch of HyperScale Edge and HyperScale Flex, we’re delivering the best of both worlds — flexibility and choice, combined with industry-leading cyber resilience.”

HyperScale Edge enables localized data protection and recovery for retail stores, branch offices, distribution centers, and other, similar SMBs where IT resources and space are limited. It is compatible with validated hardware from Dell, HPE, and Lenovo, giving customers flexibility to deploy in line with their existing infrastructure. It is available via subscription (per node, per month) or as a perpetual license with support. Customers can deploy it on approved servers using the HyperScale Reference Architecture.

HyperScale Flex is designed for large-scale, data-intensive, and AI-driven workloads across industries such as technology, telecom, and healthcare. It delivers scalable backup and recovery with a flexible architecture that connects to external flash storage pools. The solution supports certified storage from Pure Storage, VAST Data, and in the near future, HPE. It enables organizations to meet the extreme performance demands and multi-petabyte capacity requirements of modern applications and AI/ML workloads. It is currently open to early adopter customers. 