Commvault unveils new hyperscale solutions, reinforcing on-site cyber resilience

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, recently announced two additions to its HyperScale portfolio: HyperScale Edge and HyperScale Flex.

With modern enterprises generating more data from remote offices and edge environments, these locations have become lucrative and vulnerable targets for cyberattacks. The 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report revealed a dramatic surge in attacks, with breaches exploiting edge devices and VPNs rising to 22% — an eightfold increase from the previous year .

To help organizations strengthen their cyber resilience, Commvault has expanded its HyperScale line. Building on their flagship HyperScale X capability, the new Edge and Flex solutions deliver greater flexibility, performance, and cyber resilience across diverse environments. Like HyperScale X, both new offerings are delivered as a software image that can easily be installed on validated hardware.

“No two enterprises are the same. Modern retailers often manage mission-critical data across dozens of sites, while large organizations may want to leverage existing storage investments. But regardless of infrastructure, every enterprise is striving for one thing: cyber resilience,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. “With the launch of HyperScale Edge and HyperScale Flex, we’re delivering the best of both worlds — flexibility and choice, combined with industry-leading cyber resilience.”

HyperScale Edge enables localized data protection and recovery for retail stores, branch offices, distribution centers, and other, similar SMBs where IT resources and space are limited. It is compatible with validated hardware from Dell, HPE, and Lenovo, giving customers flexibility to deploy in line with their existing infrastructure. It is available via subscription (per node, per month) or as a perpetual license with support. Customers can deploy it on approved servers using the HyperScale Reference Architecture.

HyperScale Flex is designed for large-scale, data-intensive, and AI-driven workloads across industries such as technology, telecom, and healthcare. It delivers scalable backup and recovery with a flexible architecture that connects to external flash storage pools. The solution supports certified storage from Pure Storage, VAST Data, and in the near future, HPE. It enables organizations to meet the extreme performance demands and multi-petabyte capacity requirements of modern applications and AI/ML workloads. It is currently open to early adopter customers.