Commvault unveils data rooms and conversational AI to advance cyber resilience in the region 

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced two major innovations that redefine how enterprises activate and protect their data in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

The introduction of Data Rooms and Commvault’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server represents a significant step forward in enabling organizations to securely connect backup data with AI platforms and manage resilience tasks through natural language.

The announcement reflects growing momentum across the Middle East, where governments and enterprises are rapidly advancing AI and data strategies in line with national vision such as the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031.

Data Rooms is a secure environment that enables enterprises to safely connect trusted backup data to the AI platforms they rely on, or to their own AI initiatives, such as internal data lakes. It combines governed, self-service access with built-in classification and compliance controls, bridging the gap between data protection and data activation and helping organizations transform backup data into AI-ready assets without adding new risk or complexity.

With the new Data Rooms offering, authorized users can locate and prepare data directly from backup repositories across on-premises and cloud environments. Built-in governance helps maintain control so that approved, access policy-compliant datasets can be safely shared and exported, with classification, sensitivity tagging, and audit trails automatically applied. Additionally, Data Rooms operate within Commvault Cloud’s zero-trust architecture, leveraging role-based access controls (RBAC) and encryption at rest and in transit. These safety measures can give organizations confidence that their data remains protected, governed, and traceable from backup to activation.

“Organizations are beginning to realize that their historical data is more than just insurance, it’s a powerful, untapped strategic asset,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. “With Commvault Data Rooms, enterprises can confidently export their secondary data and harness it with the AI platform of their choice to unlock new opportunities for intelligence, innovation, and business growth.”

Commvault also introduced the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, a policy-based bridge connecting enterprise systems with popular GenAI assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise and Anthropic’s Claude. With MCP, users can interact with Commvault Cloud in natural language to configure, manage, and execute resilience tasks. For example, a user could ask, “Is my DocuSign instance backed up?” and receive a compliant, actionable response such as, “You don’t have a Docusign backup set up yet. Would you like me to create that up so that you have the necessary configuration in place?” MCP then carries out authorized actions to configure and run backup and resilience tasks, all within enterprise policies. This advancement brings human-level simplicity to cyber resilience, allowing users to communicate with Commvault Cloud just as they would to a colleague – naturally, safely, and within enterprise policy guardrails.

Every conversational interaction with Commvault Cloud takes place through Commvault’s policy-based MCP server, which governs authentication, access, and encryption. In addition, Commvault does not use or train external AI models with customer data or inputs. Customer data remains protected under Commvault’s privacy and security policies, and external GenAI platforms operate under their own customer-managed controls. These built-in safeguards help maintain traceability, auditability, and compliance with enterprise-grade data protection standards, so simplicity never comes at the cost of security.

“Commvault is moving beyond conversational interfaces to enable agentic resilience where AI can act on behalf of teams, safely and transparently,” Ahlawat added. “By adopting the Model Context Protocol, we’re giving enterprises the foundation to automate recovery and protection workflows within the guardrails of the NIST Risk Management Framework - auditable, policy-driven, and role-based access controlled. This is how we bring simplicity and trust together in the age of AI operations.”

Commvault’s MCP server will enter private early access in November at Commvault SHIFT 2025, with public early access targeted for early 2026 and general availability in spring 2026. Conversational Resilience capabilities will align with the availability of supported enterprise GenAI platforms, including ChatGPT Enterprise and Claude. Additional integrations with other enterprise GenAI assistants are under evaluation.

The Commvault Data Rooms offering is currently available in early access and is targeted for general availability in early 2026, with pricing details to be shared at that time.