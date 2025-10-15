Commvault announces expanded local partnership with HPE at Gitex Global

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HPE to expand their partnership locally. The terms of this MoU outline that both parties will promote joint data protection, backup, recovery, and cyber resilience solutions leveraging HPE infrastructure and Commvault software technologies in the Middle East region.

This June, HPE announced an expanded strategic partnership with Commvault to combat the increasing challenges of cyber threats and data loss. Organizations within the Middle East region, as well as globally, are rapidly adopting AI, expanding their presence in the cloud, and constantly looking for ways to fortify their cyber readiness and preparedness, which is putting a spotlight on the growing need for correct infrastructure and cyber resilience. Through this extended partnership, the intended purpose is to continue addressing these issues for customers in the multi-cloud era.

The intended purpose of this MoU shows the intent for both parties to explore opportunities for joint go-to-market activities and technical collaboration. This includes integrated solutions development, which will align HPE GreenLake cloud, HPE Alletra Storage MP, HPE StoreOnce and HPE Zerto Software with Commvault’s intelligent cyber resilience platforms, market enablement and awareness, and technical enablement and training for sales and pre-sales teams across both organizations.

“I’m delighted that we have signed this agreement with such a reputable organization in the region,” said Havier Haddad, Channel & Distribution Lead, EMEA’s Emerging Markets, Commvault. “Through Commvault’s gold standard cyber resilience platform and portfolio, leveraging HPE’s infrastructure, we anticipate this will have great benefits to our joint customer base as we continue to enable organizations in the region to achieve continuous business.”

“This MoU is another step as we continue to enhance our partnership with Commvault, underscoring our shared commitment to solve the most complex data protection challenges that enterprises face”, said Yacob Ahli, Commercial Director for UAE, HPE. “As the Middle East is steering towards a data-driven future, with initiatives like the UAE’s Vision 2031 setting the frameworks, organizations need a robust and secure technology foundation that allows them to face this future confidently. Together, Commvault and HPE deliver exactly that, helping customers navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape and helping to ensure operational resilience.”