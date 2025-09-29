  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB clear.png33.1°C

Communications in the GCC undergo sea change over time

Cicero & Bernay marks 20 years, empowered by facts, combining innovation, intelligence, and a human touch 

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 9:05 PM

Top Stories

First look at Dubai Miracle Garden 2025: 150 million flowers bloom as tunes ring out

First look at Dubai Miracle Garden 2025: 150 million flowers bloom as tunes ring out

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar Prime Minister for Doha attack, Israeli media reports

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar Prime Minister for Doha attack, Israeli media reports

Dubai Miracle Garden continues resident discounts, reduces kids entry fees

Dubai Miracle Garden continues resident discounts, reduces kids entry fees

In the Gulf, the past two decades have pushed communication to the centre of how businesses build trust and remain relevant. Change has been constant, and so has the expectation that organisations are prepared for it. 

This is a region that has seen family-owned enterprises evolve into global conglomerates and governments pioneer megaprojects that capture worldwide attention. That scale of transformation has raised expectations for how voices are heard and stories are told, shifting messaging from one-way announcements into an integrated practice that brings together policy, reputation, digital presence, and cultural understanding.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Future of software creation lies not in lines of code, but in natural language

thumb-image

Asia Cup trophy controversy: India, Pakistan captains in war of words

thumb-image

UAE calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Sudan in key UNGA speech

thumb-image

UAE gears up for Asia Cup final: List of India-Pakistan matches held in Dubai since 2018

thumb-image

VAT refunds in UAE: How tourists can shop tax-free

 

For 20 years, Cicero & Bernay (C&B) has grown in step with this evolution. Now, it steps forward as a partner built for what comes next, redefining how brands connect strategy, design, and digital intelligence in today’s fast-changing business environment.

Ahmad Itani, CEO and Founder of C&B, said, “Our new identity is a declaration of who we are today. For years, we let the facts speak. Now, they give us the perspective to look ahead and act as true strategic advisors. We guide when it matters most, giving clients the freedom to focus on ambition while knowing we see the bigger picture.”

Itani added, “Our strength lies in recognising where communication is headed and helping brands move with it. Technology and innovation open new possibilities, but it’s how we apply them that makes the difference.”

Tariq Al Sharabi, Managing Director of C&B, noted, “This next phase is about momentum and a clear course for the future. As advisors, we bring together scale and cultural fluency, speed and substance, technology and human care. What defines us is not just what we deliver, but how closely we stand beside our clients.”

Building on a legacy 

Founded in 2005, C&B has always balanced global insight with local fluency across industries, including government, real estate, finance, automotive, retail, and more. Today, the advisory is doubling down on evidence-based tools and exploring new approaches to narrative design.

Through its annual ESG Report, which has engaged leaders across the GCC and advanced regional dialogue on responsible business, C&B continues to prepare organisations for what lies ahead and to reinforce governance with confidence.