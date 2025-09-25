Communication as climate action: Why the Middle East needs truthful narratives on renewables

Technology often steals the spotlight in the climate race —but without the right stories, data alone can fall flat. In the Middle East, where rapid progress coexists with vulnerability to climate extremes, the power of communication becomes not just strategic, but existential.

Zoltan Rendes, Chief Marketing Officer of SunMoney Solar Group, discusses how narrative clarity can accelerate renewable adoption, reduce climate scepticism, and inspire both policymakers and people to take ownership of the planet’s future.

Excerpts from an interview:

Why do you believe communication is as critical as technology in accelerating climate action in the Middle East?

People need to see both the connection and the context behind what’s happening to our planet to truly understand climate change. That’s where communication comes in—it makes climate data human. Technology alone won’t save us. The most important factor in fighting climate change is the human factor. We need to be bluntly honest about our shortcomings—no sugarcoating, no procrastination. People must realise we are dealing with the present, not some distant future. Just this summer alone, climate change was directly linked to the deaths of thousands of people, caused billions of dollars in documented damages, and displaced hundreds of thousands globally.

Climate scepticism still exists in parts of society. How can clear, fact-based communication change mindsets and build trust in renewables?

I don’t believe people distrust renewables. It’s more about perception. Renewables are still viewed as “nice to have”—not as mainstream or mission-critical. A lot of that comes from ideological noise and political misdirection, where renewables and fossil fuels are painted as enemies. But in reality, they are not at war—they’re two steps in the same evolutionary path. Can we build renewables without fossil fuels? No. Can we stop using fossil fuels today? Also no. Doing so would collapse societies and cause considerable loss of life. But we are on a tightrope—climate change is already causing death and displacement.

So the message must be nuanced: We need both patience and urgency. We must scale up renewables aggressively, and also invest in carbon capture technologies to buy ourselves time. That’s how we bridge ideology with reality.

What unique narratives resonate with audiences in the Middle East when it comes to renewable energy and sustainability?

From my experience, people are tired of grandstanding and polarisation. They don’t want climate change to be another political battlefield. What resonates more—especially in the Middle East—is a balanced, science-driven, emotionally aware story.

We need to embrace facts without fearmongering, and blend them with stories of resilience, hope, and practical action. The region has proven again and again that it can lead in innovation. So the narrative needs to celebrate that leadership, while also highlighting that every small action counts—how we treat waste, how we value water, how we build, how we cool our homes.

Another important shift is moving from the idea of vertical growth—more factories, more output—to horizontal growth—greater efficiency, smarter reuse, higher resilience. People respond when they see that sustainability is not about sacrifice, but smart adaptation.

What common misconceptions about renewables do you encounter most often, and how do you address them?

Most misconceptions revolve around the false dichotomy between fossil fuels and renewables, or the myth that renewables are some kind of luxury, not a necessity. As I said earlier, it is not a black and white story and ditching fossils at once would be suicide. Another major myth is that renewables can’t be profitable—that they’re expensive or unreliable. At SunMoney, we’ve shown that renewables can generate steady returns, especially through models like community solar. We connect people not just to green energy, but to green income—and that changes their perception. Suddenly, sustainability becomes personal and practical, not just ideological.

Beyond statistics, what kinds of stories or messages actually inspire people and businesses to participate in climate-positive initiatives?

The strongest motivators in the world are money and love—in that order, usually. Money speaks loudly in business. But love—especially for our families, for life, for our home—is the root emotion that makes action sustainable.

We need to remind people what we are living for, not just what we’re fighting against. When businesses realise that their future customers want cleaner air, greener cities, and healthier lifestyles, the messaging becomes transformational.

It’s also about rephrasing the classic question—“What would you die for?”—to something more actionable: “What are you living for?” “What future do you want for your children?” “What kind of company do you want to lead in that future?”

Technology—AI included—can help us ask better questions and interpret the data. But the human heart still drives decisions. We need everyday heroes, not just climate celebrities. We need stories that ignite faith and purpose, not just fear. And we need to build a future together—not behind walls of politics, profit, or propaganda—but with truth, collaboration, and shared imagination.

Communication isn’t just a campaign—it’s climate infrastructure. The Middle East has a rare opportunity to combine visionary action with powerful storytelling. By anchoring truth in both science and emotion, the region can move from renewable ambition to renewable belief—and from awareness to unstoppable action.