Commous all set to enter the UAE and Indian markets

The tech start-up has got an investment of $ 5 million from Enarr Star Trade; Commous is launching the world’s first NFT platform for Art Collectors and Artists in partnership with Rawks

By Staff Report Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 12:48 PM

Innovative and transformative technologies are enabling businesses across the globe to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Commous, a community-based sensical technology platform that helps organisations build extraordinary modern-day business applications in no time and at a much less cost with little or no coding. The platform will help companies engage customers, increase employee productivity, improve business performance by providing accurate insights from data

Headquartered in Toronto, this one-year-old tech-start-up is all set to enter the Indian and UAE markets with an investment of $5 million from the Enarr Star Trade Limited, promoted by the Singhania group.

Commous brings together over 10,000 developers from across the world to provide cutting-edge, cost-effective tech solutions to companies and entrepreneurs. It empowers small and medium- sized businesses (SMBs) to leverage revolutionary technologies like AI/ML, IOT, blockchain in their business processes, bridging the digital divide. Commous analyses the products exhaustively according to the captioned industry's requirements, and helps in implementing allied set of automation processes to support and accelerate the organization's productivity.

Commous solutions are applicable in various industries such as financial technology, education technology, health care, FMCG, and manufacturing. Commous’ low-code solutions help the organizations to adjust swiftly and react to a rapidly-changing dynamic business ecosystem.

Besides, the company has also partnered up with Rawks, a Dubai-based NFT (Non-Fungible Token) platform, to launch the world’s first NFT platform for exclusive art. It will be one of the largest marketplaces for art enthusiasts and Crypto collectors. Art collectors who have in possession extremely rare, unique, and vintage masterpieces can list their collection on this platform, which focuses on the curation of antics, luxury clothings and world class art from legendary artists such as F N Souza, Ganesh Payne, MF. Hussain, Hubert Stowitts, Ganesh Gaitonde, etc.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

