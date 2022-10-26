Commercial Bank of Dubai reports Dh1.32b profit

Stronger revenue across net interest and other operating income generated a significant increase in net profit

CBD profit jumped 25.8 per cent versus the previous comparative period.

by Issac John Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:32 PM

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) reported on Wednesday a net profit of Dh1.322 billion for the nine months to September 30, up 25.8 per cent versus the previous comparative period.

The bank said stronger revenue across net interest and other operating income generated a significant increase in net profit. “Notably, market interest rates have continued to rise, which, together with loan growth resulted in a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2022,” CBD said in a statement.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of CBD, said the bank has accomplished a solid result attributable to strong revenue and improved business performance. “Overall, the net profit well above the prior comparative period on higher net interest income and overall increased business activity. CBD continues to make substantial progress on its long-term goals and is advancing on its strategic priorities.”

“Digital transformation and innovation are instrumental in our ongoing success and we will continue to drive digital leadership to ensure we provide our customers with a high-quality seamless banking experience. We remain focused on the development of innovative banking solutions and continue to invest in state-of-the-art technology to help our customers achieve their financial aspirations,” said van Linder.

Operating income for the period was Dh2.72 billion, up 13.9 per cent driven by net interest income, fees, and commissions. Expenses were Dh730 million, up by 17 per cent while operating profit rose 12.8 per cent to Dh 1.99 billion as net impairment allowances declined 6.3 per cent to Dh 668 million.

As at 30 September 2022, capital ratios remained strong with the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 15.59 per cent, Tier 1 ratio at 14.43 per cent and the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 12.06 per cent. Gross loans were Dh84.1 billion, an increase of 4.5 per cent compared to 31 December 2021, the bank said.

