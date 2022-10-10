Commercial Bank of Dubai, Enoc Group launch of CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card

Cardholders can take advantage of up to 15% savings on fuel and more at Enoc and EPPCO outlets; Cardholders can also benefit from a variety of lifestyle and travel benefits

The partnership was signed by CBD chief executive Dr Bernd van Linder, Mr Zaid Alqufaidi, managing director retail at Enoc Group and Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Visa's SVP and group country manager for GCC. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 4:53 PM

Commercial Bank of Dubai, a leading bank in the UAE and Enoc Group, leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, announced their partnership to launch a co-branded Credit Card in association with global digital payments leader Visa.

The CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card will be available on the Visa Signature platform and is designed to reward cardholders with up to 15% savings when paying for fuel, automotive services or when purchasing groceries from all Enoc outlets, including Enoc and EPPCO service stations, Zoom convenience stores, AutoPro oil changes and car washes, Tasjeel centres and more.

The value back will be provided in the form of Yes Points via Enoc's Yes Rewards App. The Card also offers complimentary valet parking, cinemas discounts and travel benefits including global airport lounge access and multi-trip travel insurance. Upon signing up, customers will also enjoy free fuel thanks to a welcome bonus of 25,000 Yes Points worth Dh250.

The ‘Yes’ rewards programme offers customers instant rewards via the ‘Yes’ Rewards App. Customers can earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the ‘Yes’ App to earn points across all Enoc outlets, including Enoc and EPPCO service stations, Zoom convenience stores, AutoPro oil changes and car washes, Tasjeel centres and more. Customers can also benefit from discounts across Dining, Beauty, Health & Wellness and Getaways. The ‘Yes’ App is available in AppStore for iOS or Google Play for Android devices and Huawei app gallery.

Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: "We are delighted to partner with ENOC Group and Visa to launch the CBD Yes Rewards Credit. The partnership unites three leading brands with a common goal to provide exceptional customer value. With fuel prices rising globally, the CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card will provide cardholders with significant savings on fuel payments whilst also providing fantastic lifestyle benefits for their everyday spending."

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Enoc, said: “We are excited to partner with the Commercial Bank of Dubai to launch our first co-branded loyalty card-the CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card. Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business, and our Yes Rewards Programme has been designed to offer additional benefits to our customers. Extending these value-added benefits to more customers reiterates our commitment to offer enhanced fuel and retail experience at every touch point. For the first time, our customers have the opportunity to win prizes inside and outside the Enoc network. With the new card, they can now get cashback on their daily spending, helping to save on fuel costs. We look forward to our association with CBD, and together hope to provide exclusive deals and offers to customers for their everyday purchases.”

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Visa's SVP and group country manager for GCC, commented: At Visa, we're always looking to collaborate with exceptional partners to ensure our cardholders have access to exclusive offers and benefits that enrich their shopping experiences and lifestyle choices. We are therefore excited to partner on the co-brand Yes Rewards Credit Card with CBD and Enoc. The card not only offers a compelling combination of added value and rewards, but it also provides convenience and security, further promoting the use of digital payments."

— business@khaleejtimes.com