Commentary: Why UAE is drawing $740 billion in family-office wealth and reshaping global finance

The author is managing director of Dubai-based Rayad Group, which advises families and institutions on establishing and structuring operations internationally.

The latest UBS Global Family Office Report 2026 correctly pointed out that “geopolitical conflict has emerged as the top risk across both short- and long-term horizons, while concerns over global debt levels and recession thrxeats are rising.” This is of utmost concern for family offices in the region and globally that are taking a medium-term approach across different asset classes.

I advise families re-architecting their balance sheets around this framework: Start with what has settled, not what is modelled.

The Dubai International Financial Centre now hosts more than 1,289 family-related entities, by DIFC’s own 2025 count, beside a 28 per cent rise in financial-sector firms and a wealth-and-asset-management roster past 500 houses. The top 120 families operating from the Centre steward in excess of $1.2 trillion globally. Henley & Partners ranked the UAE the world’s foremost destination for millionaire migration in 2025, with net high-net-worth inflows near 9,800 — clearing every rival jurisdiction on earth, the US included.

Family-office AUM (assets under management) in the UAE is converging on roughly $740 billion by 2030, from a base near a quarter-trillion two years ago — a near-tripling inside a single planning cycle.

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What I tell principals is that we are watching capital migration, not capital tourism — and the distinction governs everything downstream. A decade ago the wealthy opened a Dubai office the way they bought a second home — a convenience, a hedge, an alternate address. Today they are redomiciling the decision function itself — the treasury, the succession plan, the next generation’s schooling, the foundation built to outlive its founder.

The decisive question is what this capital does once it clears. It is not parked in call deposits clipping a coupon; it is underwriting the plumbing of a financial system mid-digitisation, demanding instruments that did not exist when these fortunes were first compounded.

Tokenized real-world assets are the cleanest expression of the shift. One transaction I have seen referenced — a roughly $28 million fractional position in a Dubai Marina development, cleared through tokenized securities in weeks rather than the months and $150 million ticket a conventional structure would have demanded — is not a curiosity. It is the template.

Abdul Rafay Gadit, co-founder of ZIGChain and a partner at Disrupt, maps the value chain with rare economy: Compliant issuance rails, unified distribution into family offices at scale, and post-issuance infrastructure for secondary liquidity and reporting. “Winners will be integrated infrastructure providers,” he noted. “Fragmented point solutions will lose.” It is the most clarifying sentence I have heard on this market.

Decisive variable

Michael Gord, co-founder of GDA Capital, points to a January 2026 client survey in which 73 percent of family offices running $500 million or more intend to stand up UAE operations inside 18 months — a wholesale rotation of the global wealth-management map. Capital of that size, moving with that conviction, does not unwind on a single quarter’s drawdown.

Why here, and why now? The decisive variable is regulatory architecture — the least glamorous line on the page and the most valuable.

The UAE has built what no rival has: Parallel, internationally credible regimes that compete to license rather than collude to constrain.

The DIFC sits under English common law with its own judiciary and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Abu Dhabi Global Market runs an independent common-law framework. The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, established in 2022, holds dedicated jurisdiction over digital assets across Dubai. The Securities and Commodities Authority governs the onshore markets; the Central Bank owns the monetary mandate — and has already settled its first live wholesale Digital Dirham transaction over mBridge, the multi-CBDC corridor it operates with China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, with phased expansion running through 2026.

As VARA and federal regulators moved toward mutual recognition, a single Dubai authorisation began to passport across the wider national market — an efficiency no competing hub can match.

Regulatory alpha

Michael Rosmer, investor and co-founder of Gamma Prime, states the consequence without a hedge as virtual-asset licence here has graduated from compliance cost to competitive moat, unlocking banking lines and institutional trust that unlicensed entrants cannot price at any spread. “The regulatory alpha is in being early to compliance, not in avoiding it,” he argues, “and that window is closing rapidly.”

He is right about the window — and the regulator is widening it by design. Matthew White, chief executive of VARA, has set a deliberate issuance path: comfortably north of 70 fully licensed virtual-asset providers by year-end 2026, scaling toward 150 to 180 by 2030. Industry tallies already put roughly 95 regulated digital-asset entities across VARA, ADGM and DIFC, with the full licensing cycle now compressed to four to seven months. Firms that move in 2026 capture incumbency; those waiting for “perfect” clarity will find the franchise positions already claimed — by whoever moved first.

Redrawing the map

What underwrites my deepest conviction is that this capital is anchoring to hard assets and contracted cash flows, not to narrative. Florian Sander, who heads digital-asset markets at Immowerk and is tokenizing a German residential portfolio for distribution through the UAE and calls the country “the gateway for global capital seeking exposure.”

The instruments that will endure, as he and I both read it, embed regulation at the design layer, satisfy Islamic-finance principles, and solve a genuine commercial problem — they do not collateralise a token price.

Across the principals I advise, the same recalibration repeats — generational commitments, foundations seeded, family members redomiciled, multi-decade infrastructure built for permanence. They are not trading a quarter. They are underwriting a century.

By 2030, the live question for any pool of consequential capital will no longer be whether to hold a presence in the UAE. It will be whether one can afford the tracking error of staying out. And by then, the advantage available to today’s first movers will have hardened into the one asset no balance sheet can purchase at any multiple: incumbency.

The map is being redrawn. The UAE has positioned itself at the centre of it. The only open variable is how long the rest of the market takes to mark to it.