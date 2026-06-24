Commentary: Calling Sharjah home — the emirate that still has a ‘first mover advantage’

Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa is Chief Real Estate Officer at Shurooq. His role encompasses the strategic development, investor engagement, and sustainable community planning of Shurooq’s real estate portfolio across Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Every parent carries a quiet, constant question: Am I doing enough to secure my children’s future?

We invest in education, save diligently, and plan for every milestone. But in a region where property has long been a cornerstone of generational wealth, one of the most meaningful steps a family can take today is often delayed, not because it’s unrealistic, but because it requires looking beyond the usual hotspots. It is the decision to invest not only in a home, but in a vibrant community that can preserve value, support wellbeing, and evolve alongside future generations.

In the UAE’s Year of Family, that conversation feels more relevant than ever. While families often focus on short-term milestones, building long-term security requires looking beyond the immediate horizon.

The real question is when to move from intention to action.

Finding real value

The GCC property story is increasingly global. Premium pricing, fierce competition, and yields that are harder to protect can make it difficult for families thinking in decades — not quarters — to find genuine value. That is precisely where Sharjah deserves a closer look.

For decades, Sharjah has been recognised for its cultural identity, strong sense of community, and strategic proximity to Dubai’s economic center, while maintaining a more accessible cost of living. Today, however, the emirate's appeal extends beyond affordability. Increasingly, families and investors are recognising the value of communities that prioritise quality of life, long-term livability, and future-ready infrastructure alongside financial returns.

What makes Sharjah particularly compelling is that many of these fundamentals are still being realised. Continued investment in infrastructure, placemaking, education, and sustainable community development, coupled with a growing population and a maturing regulatory environment, is creating a strong foundation for long-term value.

For families with a long-term horizon, Sharjah offers something increasingly rare: a first-mover advantage that is still available.

The principle is simple: property markets tend to reward those who enter before broad attention pushes prices higher. Across the region, many families have seen how early purchases, made when fundamentals were strong, but sentiment was still catching up, became anchors of long-term wealth.

Sharjah is at a similar point today. The liveability is proven, demand is resilient, and the ecosystem is developing. For families willing to act early, can expect better entry value and stronger long-term upside.

Beyond the financial logic, property carries a personal meaning for families. It isn’t just a transaction; it’s a long-term commitment, one that can expand your children’s options and reduce uncertainty as they grow into adulthood.

A home or investment property acquired today can later become a child’s first home, a reliable source of rental income to support education, or a tangible asset that gives a family flexibility through changing economic cycles.

In the UAE, family is not only a private priority; it is a cultural foundation. Investing with a generational mindset fits naturally with that tradition, especially in the UAE’s Year of Family that explicitly celebrates the family as the heart of society. This is less about short-term speculation and more about building something that endures.

Financially, the appeal is straightforward: compared to more saturated markets, Sharjah can offer more accessible price points and the potential for competitive rental returns, an attractive combination for families seeking both income and long-term capital growth.

Supported by the UAE’s long-standing economic stability, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to sustainable development, property can play an important role in creating both financial security and lasting family value.

For long-term investors, Sharjah offers a distinctive combination of affordability, liveability, community-focused development, and room for future growth. It is this balance between economic opportunity and long-term wellbeing that makes the emirate an increasingly compelling choice for families looking to build a legacy that extends beyond a single generation.

As families gather and look ahead, one of the most tangible expressions of long-term care is a decision made today: a home, an apartment, or an investment property that can compound over time, financially, and in the stability and possibility it creates for the next generation.

The most enduring investments often look unremarkable in the moment they’re made. They are made early, thoughtfully, and with a clear purpose. For families seeking long-term wealth and generational security, Sharjah remains one of the few places in the UAE where that early-mover window still exists, and where acting now can make both financial and personal sense.