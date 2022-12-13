Colm McLoughlin named Global Brand’s most inspiring leader - retail in the UAE

Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors

Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin with the Global Brand Award as Most Inspiring Leader - Retail in the UAE. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 3:27 PM

Dubai Duty Free’s executive vice-chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin was named the “Most Inspiring Leader – Retail (UAE)” at the recent Global Brand Awards held at the Waldorf Astoria, The Palm on December 10.

Organised by Global Brand Magazine, the awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors.

McLoughlin was acknowledged for his outstanding contribution to the duty-free industry spanning over 53 years and in particular in his role as head of Dubai Duty Free since 1983..

Commenting on the award, McLoughlin said; “‘I am delighted that I have been selected to receive this award which I attribute to our team of staff and the effort they make in making our business successful for 39 years. I would also like to thank my Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum who continues to inspire me and who does an absolutely incredible job.”

Sinead El Sibai, Senior vice-president for Marketing of Dubai Duty Free accepted the award on behalf of McLoughlin.

Global Brands Magazine is one of the largest brand publications providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The magazine provides readers with up- to- date news, reviews, opinions and polls on leading brands across the globe.