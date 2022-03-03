Collaboration between industry players needed to support recovery of aviation and tourism

Easing of restrictions in the region to contribute towards strong recovery of the sector, experts said

Arab Aviation Summit 2022 highlighted the need for greater investment in technology to respond to changing passenger behaviour, and the importance of sustainability and the role of the industry in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 6:06 PM

There is a need for greater collaboration and open dialogue between governments, regulators and operators to better support the aviation industry’s recovery, experts said at the ninth Arab Aviation Summit (AAS 2022).

The aviation and tourism industry event concluded in Ras Al Khaimah on an optimistic note, with industry stakeholders expecting the region to demonstrate strong recovery.

They also highlighted the need for greater investment in technology to respond to changing passenger behaviour, which is shifting towards a preference for a seamless and digital experience. Discussions also centred on the importance of sustainability and the role of the industry in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions.

In addition, experts highlighted the role of the tourism as a catalyst for economic development and pandemic recovery in the region, addressing the need to support small and medium-sized businesses moving forward.

Under the theme of ‘Roadmap to Recovery’, more than 750 international and local industry experts as well as media representatives gathered to discuss a wide array of aviation and tourism topics spread over the two-day summit. Top aviation and tourism leaders gathered to discuss how airlines are thriving in a post-pandemic world, in addition to sharing new operational models and success stories based on their unique expertise and knowledge.

Adel Al Ali, group CEO of Air Arabia, commented on the changing consumer behaviour, especially amongst the younger generation who prioritise value-added competitive pricing over luxury, and also highlighted the importance of ensuring a seamless travel experience.

In addition, Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, discussed how re-igniting the aviation sector is central to rebuilding tourism in the region and the importance of collaboration to build a stronger, more sustainable, and resilient tourism economy for future generations.

Kamil Al-Awadhi, regional VP for Africa and the Middle East at IATA, said that the region is very resilient and nimble in its ability to adapt to quickly. He added that he has a positive outlook for the aviation sector this year and hopes for a significant increase in demand in the next six months.

Mikail Hourari, president of Airbus Africa Middle East, said that he expects that the Middle East will be one of the regions to demonstrate strong recovery. He stated that the future of aviation lies in sustainability and the industry must tackle its negative perception surrounding its impact on carbon emissions.

Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said that the pandemic was very challenging for the aviation industry but that the sector is the best crisis manager, and that going forward it is well prepared for future crises.

Endorsed by Arab Governments and previously held in many Arab countries, AAS 2022 was hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Alpha Aviation Academy, and others. The summit will also be hosted in Ras Al Khaimah in 2023.

