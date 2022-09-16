Coinweb set to establish presence in UAE, Saudi in H1 2023, says CEO Gilbert

Corporate bankruptcies set to increase as borrowing costs rise; Global debt-to-output ratio edges up to 350%; Debt distress or risk for 16 of 35 countries with food crisis
Coinweb is firmly on the roadmap to establish its presence in UAE and Saudi Arabia in H1 2023, Toby Gilbert, CEO and Co-Founder told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.
"In line with the UAE’s drive to become a world-class financial hub, its policy on crypto has demonstrated how forward-thinking the government has become. This is helped by the power structure in the country, where a decision made at the top, enables policy to be formed and implemented far faster than in other countries around the world, which are still struggling to introduce robust frameworks that give digital asset businesses the confidence to invest and build," said Gilbert.
"A clear indicator of how successful this policy is to date is not only the quality of the crypto events that Dubai is delivering including the next Satoshi Round Table in February 2023 but also the largest crypto exchanges in the world basing large parts of their operations in-country including Binance, FTX, and Bybit."
Coinweb and its group company Onramp, already have no less than 7 digital asset consents and licenses around the world including Canada, Singapore, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia.
"Dubai is the natural next step to make an application to the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), enabling corporate businesses and blockchain ecosystem projects to build on top of the Coinweb protocol in the UAE, ensuring liquidity via fiat on and off ramping. We are also looking into active participation in various local summits and events once our core products are launched in Q4 2022," added Gilbert.
Due to the regulatory framework delivering confidence to builders to base themselves in the UAE (and wider region), crypto has become visible to the general public driving adoption. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
The five-year tranche T-Bonds witnessed a strong appetite from investors in the region, with bids received worth Dh4.65 billion, and an oversubscription by 6.2x times
The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC’s N3E chipmaking tech, expected to be available in the second half of next year, the report said
Egypt first banned the export of these staples in March for three months, and then renewed the three-month ban again in June
The Consumer Prices Index slowed to 9.9 per cent in August, the Office of National Statistics said. CPI for July had stood at 10.1 per cent, the highest level since 1982, fuelled by surging domestic energy bills and soaring food prices
The Al Raha Lofts 1 project provides around 164 residential units, while the Al Raha Lofts 2 adds nearly 110 residential units within the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi
The Paris-based institution said demand growth is being stymied by Covid-19 lockdowns in China and slowing OECD economies