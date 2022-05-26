Climate risk is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, experts warn

The Arab Green Summit 2022 will bring together government officials and policy makers from across all key sectors in the Mena region to discuss, collaborate, and set the path for climate action

Climate risk is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, with nations racing against time to reach the goals of the Paris climate deal and transition to net zero by 2050, experts have said ahead of The Arab Green Summit 2022 (TAGS 2022).

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, and organised by Market Solutions Events Management, the event is scheduled to take place on June 21-22, 2022 in Dubai. Powered by Mashreq, The Arab Green Summit 2022 will bring together key government officials, decision makers, and policy makers from across all key sectors in the Middle East and North Africa region to discuss, innovate, collaborate, and set the path for climate action.

Ahmed Abdelaal, group chief executive officer at Mashreq, said: “The Arab Green Summit is an ideal platform to convene international and regional stakeholders to deliver unified consensus on addressing issues related to climate change. The principles of ESG have been embedded into our organization’s core value. Mashreq has several ESG wins across its global business portfolio and we are strong advocates for promoting sustainability at strategic, operational level and in the communities that we operate in. We are proud to participate with our peers at the Arab Green Summit.”

The event will see the participation of various ministries and organisation including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI), Mashreq, Mastercard, Engie, Green Optima, PwC, Al Safwa Cement Company, SunMoney Solar Group, South Pole, and more.

“As a regional leader in the transition to a low carbon-neutral economy, our work at ENGIE is shaped by our mission to help businesses decarbonize so that the region can successfully achieve its net-zero goals. TAGS 2022 is an ideal platform to bring together regional stakeholders from governments to businesses so that we can advance our common purpose to achieve a more resilient and sustainable economy and a better future for all,” said Frederic Claux, managing director, thermal and supply AMEA at ENGIE.

The summit will also be hosting dignitaries such as Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Shaima Al Aydarous from Ministry of Economy; Naseebah Almarzooqi from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Stephen Christian Severance JR from Masdar; Daxita Rajcoomar from Engie; Fatima Ahmed Al Kadhim from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; Mariam Al Qubaisi from Etihad Aviation Group; Ahmed Samir Elbermbali from Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC); Adnan Merhaba from Arthur D. Little; Dina Storey from Expo 2020 Dubai; and many more.

