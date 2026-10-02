Citi Developers partners with Capital Zone to support buyers with mortgage financing

Partnership will give prospective buyers access to mortgage consultations, lender comparisons and application support

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Citi Developers has signed an agreement with mortgage facilitator Capital Zone at the Citi Developers Sales Center to help prospective buyers explore financing options for its projects. Integrated into Citi Developers’ customer app and AI-driven chatbot, the mortgage facility will be just a few clicks away.

Capital Zone, an independent Dubai-based mortgage service provider, will offer clients consultations, lender comparisons and guidance from pre-approval through the mortgage application process. Financing remains subject to each lender’s eligibility criteria and approval.

“Buying a property is a significant decision, and understanding the financing options is an important part of that journey. Through this agreement, we aim to give our clients access to specialist mortgage guidance alongside the support they receive from our team,” said Shahnawaz Chughtai, deputy CEO of Citi Developers.

Gourav Pahwa, CEO of Capital Zone Mortgage Broker, said: “Citi Developers is contributing to the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape, and we are proud to partner with them as their exclusive mortgage partner. Together, we aim to make the journey from property purchase to home ownership simpler and more seamless for buyers.”