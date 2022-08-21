China’s new-energy vehicle market to see rapid expansion in 2022-20

Using cutting-edge technologies such as 3D, AI, VR, and AR, the platform is the first of its kind to introduce high-definition 3D maps.
China’s new-energy vehicle (NEV) market is expected to expand rapidly during the 2022-26 period, a report from the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.
The country’s NEV market size is forecast to reach 15.98 million units in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 35.1 per cent during the period, said the report.
It predicted the compound annual growth rate for pure electric vehicles to stand at 37.5 per cent, while that for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to hit 20.5 per cent.
The penetration rate of new NEVs may surpass 50 per cent in the Chinese market in 2026, the data showed.
Consumers believe that the current public charging and replacement facilities for NEVs could generally meet the demand for short-distance urban trips, according to a survey conducted by the IDC. — APP
Using cutting-edge technologies such as 3D, AI, VR, and AR, the platform is the first of its kind to introduce high-definition 3D maps.
The 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.4 per cent of total assets at Dh36.5 billion.
The total investment value of three projects — Binghatti Rose, Binghatti Mirage and Binghatti Gems, is circa Dh400 million
EW&CT cluster, which includes entities SIGN4L and Beacon Red, has seen the addition of leading secure communications company, Digital14.
The top three transactions were a land in Al Wasl sold for Dh400.18 million, followed by a land sold for Dh205 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for Dh130 million in Palm Jumeirah.
Dubai’s main share index fell 0.4 per cent, with top lender Emirates NBD down 1.4 per cent and Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank down 0.7 per cent
European gas prices pushed higher after a record-close Thursday as the Ukraine war impacts supplies
New SBP head plays an instrumental role in the digitisation of banking and payments as well in the enabling of financial technology services