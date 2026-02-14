China to implement zero tariffs on imports from 53 African countries

The Asian nation will also further expand market access for African exports to China through upgraded mechanisms such as its 'green channel'

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 12:14 PM
China will implement zero-tariff treatment for imports from the 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, starting May 1, 2026, state media reported on Saturday.

China will also continue to push for the negotiation and signing of joint economic partnership pacts, and further expand market access for African exports to China through upgraded mechanisms such as its “green channel”, according to the state television report.

