China will move to protect its firms following US telecoms ban

Auf Group enhances Agthia’s footprint in Egyptian snacking market; Acquisition expands Agthia’s position as a leading regional CPG company; Agthia’s established distribution network to accelerate Auf Group’s international growth
China opposes the US Federal Communications Commission's ban on new Chinese telecommunications equipment sales, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, vowing to adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights of its domestic firms.
Last week, the Biden administration banned the sale or import of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, citing national security risks.
"China will adopt necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of domestic firms," said Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting at a regular press conference, urging the United States to correct the wrongdoing and stop politicising and weaponising economic and trade issues.
The FCC's move represents Washington's latest crackdown on the Chinese tech giants amid fears that Beijing could use them to spy on Americans.
Huawei and ZTE have consistently denied US government allegations that it could spy on US customers and poses a national security threat.
Washington designated five Chinese companies to the so-called "covered list" in March 2021: Huawei, ZTE, telecoms firm Hytera Communications Corp, video surveillance firm Hikvision and surveillance equipment maker Dahua. The commission said the following June that it was considering banning all equipment authorisations for the firms on the list.
Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao expressed concerns over US trade restrictions against China during a recent talk with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Shu said last week.
This year India bounced back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic but it is now grappling with the same headwinds buffeting the global economy
Opec+ expected to roll over policy on Sunday; Opec+ also cancels Friday technical meeting; Russian price cap, Chinese demand in focus
The system is one of several options being considered for a potential zero-emission aircaft based on hydrogen, says Airbus
API data shows fall in US crude stocks; Optimism on China fuel demand, economic outlook evident; IEA expects Russian crude output to fall by 2m bpd by March
The EU ban, on Russian oil is set to kick in on December 5 along with a plan by G7 nations to enforce a low price for Russian oil sales
Analysts had expected the inflation rate in the single currency area to fall but the drop was steeper than predicted by Bloomberg and FactSet, who foresaw 10.4 per cent
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to four per cent to five per cent by the end of next year