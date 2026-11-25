China Securities International has opened its first office outside China at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), underscoring the growing role of the UAE as a gateway for investment flows between China and the Middle East.

The Dubai office, officially inaugurated on November 24, follows the firm’s authorisation earlier this year by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and marks a significant step in its international expansion strategy.

The move comes as economic and financial ties between China and the Gulf continue to deepen, creating demand for institutions capable of facilitating cross-border capital flows, investment banking services and market access on both sides.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Liu Cheng, chairman of China Securities, described the launch as “a key milestone in the company’s international expansion and a practical response to the growing cross-border needs of its clients.”

He said the company would use Dubai’s position as a regional financial hub “to strengthen two-way connectivity between the China and Middle East capital markets.”

China Securities plans to leverage its expertise in investment banking, fixed income, derivatives and research to support Chinese companies expanding into the region while helping Middle Eastern investors access opportunities in China.

The Dubai office also adds another major Chinese financial institution to DIFC, which has increasingly become a hub for Chinese banks and investment firms seeking access to Middle Eastern, African and South Asian markets.

The firm enters the market with significant scale. China Securities serves more than 17.1 million securities brokerage clients and had assets under management exceeding $74.9 billion at the time of the announcement. As of June 30, 2026, it employed 12,646 people globally.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior executives from China Securities and parent group CITIC, along with representatives from the UAE government, the Chinese diplomatic community and DIFC leadership.

In her remarks, Zeng Qi, vice president of CITIC Group, pointed to expanding economic relations between China and the UAE as a driver of future financial cooperation. She highlighted opportunities in RMB internationalisation, cross-border investment and financing, and stronger connectivity between the two countries’ capital markets.

DIFC officials said the arrival of China Securities further strengthens Dubai’s position as a bridge between Asian and regional capital markets.

“China Securities’ presence adds further depth to DIFC’s financial ecosystem and creates new opportunities to connect Chinese businesses and investors with regional and international capital markets,” said Arif Amiri, chief executive of DIFC Authority.

He added that from Dubai, the firm is “ideally positioned to expand its reach across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, while facilitating greater two-way investment and strengthening financial ties between China and the region.”

For China Securities, the Dubai office represents more than a geographic expansion. It reflects a broader trend of Chinese financial institutions increasing their presence in Gulf markets as trade, investment and capital market activity between the two regions continues to grow.