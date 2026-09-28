China Securities becomes latest Chinese bank to establish regional office in DIFC

Investment bank China Securities will open a regional office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) after receiving a license from the DIFC Authority, the centre announced on Monday.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Securities is a public listed securities firm and a major Chinese investment bank with footprints across equity and debt capital markets, investment banking, asset management, and institutional service.

It becomes the latest Chinese investment bank to set up shop in DIFC, along with Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation Limited, China Merchants Bank International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, alongside other major securities and financial services firms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

China Securities was also given authorization by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC.

The new office will provide the bank with a strategic base from which to support its engagement with clients, investors and financial institutions across the region and strengthen connectivity between Chinese, UAE and international capital markets.

DIFC said that China Securities’ establishment reinforces Dubai’s role as an important gateway for investment flows between Asia and the Middle East.

China’s five largest banks collectively account for more than 30 per cent of total assets in DIFC’s Banking and Capital Markets sector.

The emirate has recently been ranked the world’s number one location for fintech by the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), being the only country in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region to feature in the global top ten.

Moreover, the number of registered companies at DIFC surpassed 10,000 for the first time, as active companies rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 10,018 during H1 2026.