China backing paves way for Sri Lanka financing: IMF

China’s agreement to restructure its loans to Sri Lanka paves the way for International Monetary Fund financing to the bankrupt island nation, the IMF said Tuesday, adding this would also speed up funding from others.
“Sri Lanka has now received financing assurances from all major bilateral creditors,” said Krishna Srinivasan, director of IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, in a statement.
This allows the fund’s board to approve a loan earlier agreed upon by its staff.
“Approval by the board would also catalyze financing from other creditors, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank,” he said.
An unprecedented economic crisis has seen Sri Lanka’s 22 million people suffer acute food, fuel and medicine shortages, along with extended blackouts and runaway inflation.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government has been working to repair the country’s ruined finances and secure a sorely needed IMF rescue package.
This has been held up, however, by debt negotiations with its largest bilateral creditor, China.
But Wickremesinghe said Tuesday that Beijing has agreed to a restructure. He expects the first tranche from the Washington-based lender’s promised $2.9 billion in funds to be released within the month. — AFP
The world’s largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas posts record production across the value chain
The newly-listed company said proposed dividend was subject to approval at the company’s general assembly meeting in April 2023.
The move enables expats from India, Philippines, UK to bring their credit history upon arrival to the Emirates
The IPO markets in Mena have seen strong momentum last year led by GCC countries, especially UAE and Saudi Arabia, says Karim Awad, group chief executive officer of EFG Hermes Holding
Board proposes dividend of D0.40 per share for H2 2022, representing a total dividend of D0.80 per share for 2022
The two parties will exchange information, data and experiences related to strategies, policies, and plans to ensure clarity of the requirements for the Abu Dhabi supply chain
Big private sector companies, family-owned businesses and state-owned enterprises are planning to float their shares after the government’s initiative to encourage public listings to broaden the capital markets of the country
The Dh200 million manufacturing facility is set to open in Dubai Industrial City in 2025 to bolster the UAE’s commitment to building a self-reliant food security programme