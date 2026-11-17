Passengers could one day check in at a city terminal, a metro station or even their hotel before travelling to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has said.

City terminals are under discussion, he said in an interview on Tuesday, though he had no timeline. Check-in away from the airport and a train straight to the aircraft would be a world first if it were also offered for arrivals, he said.

Dubai has approved a City Terminal Project under its Dubai 10X Initiative to let travellers check in at locations across the city. The RTA has also invited consultants to design a proposed 55-kilometre Airport Express Line linking DXB and DWC.

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The aim is to complete most formalities before passengers reach the airport and to let them choose their first point of contact, whether a taxi, train, metro station or hotel, Griffiths said. Traditional drive-and-park check-in will remain for those who want it.

Given DWC’s scale, he said, it is possible everything could sit in one terminal. The airport is planned to handle up to 260 million passengers a year with five runways.

“The idea that you can check in anywhere remotely and get taken straight to your airplane would be a wonderful service. Similarly, on arrival, if you could check your bag and yourself to a Downtown city terminal, get off the train, collect your bag at the station. That would be amazing if we could achieve that,” he said, adding that it is under discussion and Dubai Airports is working with technology partners to make it a reality.

“The whole idea of giving the customer the choice of where to have their first point of contact, whether it's in a taxi or in a limousine or on a train or at a metro station or at a hotel. The whole idea is to give the choice to the customer and make it incredibly convenient for them and very simple, very few processes,” he said in response to a question about setting up check-in kiosks across the city.

DWC test-run for a year

Construction of DWC is “definitely a live project”, Griffiths said, with piling starting and groundworks well advanced on the $35 billion development.

Procurement is well advanced and major contracts are being discussed and awarded, he said.

Contracts for critical systems such as baggage handling and the automated people mover are in discussion.

Griffiths said in August that Dh13 billion of contracts were under construction at DWC, with a further Dh55 billion to be awarded before the end of 2026.

With the new airport roughly five years away, Griffiths said the prospect “fills me with dread” because of the recruitment and training still required. Dubai Airports must run two airports and then merge them into one. Two volumes of operating concepts for Al Maktoum are already complete.

DWC will operate for at least a year without passengers to test baggage, check-in and other systems, he said, using technology proven at DXB first. He noted that Hong Kong moved its airport overnight in the late 1990s, but with far fewer passengers than Dubai will carry. “We cannot be late,” he said.

No pull back

There has been no pullback at Dubai Internatioanal (DXB) ahead of the opening of the Al Maktoum International Airport, Griffiths said.

The airport still has “a huge task” to reach 115 million passengers within its current infrastructure, and the Executive Council, briefed a couple of weeks ago, was supportive of the funding needed. He has said DXB will hit its capacity limit by 2032.

Griffiths described the shift from DXB to DWC as moving “the entire top left corner of Dubai” some 70 kilometres to the south-west. Workers living in the northern emirates will not be able to commute daily to DWC, he said, so new communities must be built for airport-sector staff.

“What happens to the DXB site is a government decision,” he said, though he doubted two major airports would operate side by side. “If DXB closed, nearby areas now limited to low-rise buildings could go high-rise, creating far more land value.”

Griffiths has previously said there would be no business case for keeping both airports open, with DXB expected to close once the transfer is complete, which he said would be within 10 years.