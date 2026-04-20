Cheapest grocery prices in UAE: How shoppers can save money through new platform

The UAE, along with other countries around the world, is witnessing rising inflation due to higher oil prices and supply chain disruptions in the wake of the regional military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has been vigilant in ensuring that prices of essential consumer goods are not increased unjustifiably or without prior approval. The ministry has launched a section on its website dedicated to guiding residents and consumers on the prices of basic goods such as rice, wheat, fruits, vegetables, eggs and other staples.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The website provides a list of the lowest prices across different hypermarkets and retailers in the UAE. The rates are updated every day.

Here is all you need to know about how to find the cheapest groceries in the UAE:

What is the new UAE Main Commodities Price Platform?

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has launched a new digital platform that allows consumers to compare prices of essential goods across major retailers in the UAE. The goal is to improve price transparency, promote smart shopping, and help residents make better purchasing decisions.

Why has the platform been launched?

The initiative aims to:

Help consumers find the best prices

Increase awareness of smart shopping habits

Encourage competition among retailers

Support price stability in the market

Protect the purchasing power of citizens and residents

How does the platform work?

The platform collects and displays daily price data from 12 major retail outlets across the UAE.

Consumers can view:

Minimum and maximum prices

Price differences between stores

Comparisons across branches

Updated prices every day

What products are included?

In the first phase, the platform covers 33 products, including 17 basic goods and 16 key commodities.

Popular items include:

Cooking oil

Eggs

Dairy products

Rice

Sugar

Poultry

Meat

Fish

Legumes

Bread

Wheat

Bottled water

Bananas

Apples

Oranges

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Garlic

Onions

Does it help shoppers save money?

Yes. The platform includes smart tools that let users create a customized shopping basket based on their needs and identify the most cost-effective option.

This can help households reduce grocery spending.

How often are prices updated?

Prices are updated daily through a direct electronic connection between retailers and the Ministry’s database.

This is meant to ensure accuracy and reflect real market prices.

Where can residents access the platform?

Consumers can use the platform online through the Ministry of Economy and Tourism website. Here is the link https://www.moet.gov.ae/en/essential-goods-prices-platform.

What should consumers do if store prices differ from online prices?

Residents can report discrepancies between listed prices and actual store prices by calling:

8001222

What advice has the Ministry given shoppers?

The Ministry urged consumers to:

Buy only what they need

Avoid panic buying or hoarding

Compare prices before shopping

Follow responsible spending habits

These steps can help maintain stable prices and ensure goods remain available for everyone.

Why does this matter for UAE residents?

With rising living costs globally, the platform gives UAE residents a practical tool to manage household budgets, compare supermarket prices, and shop smarter every day.